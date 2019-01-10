The Story Behind Dumbo
From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure 'Dumbo' expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.
Dumbo Story
Circus owner Max Medici enlists former star Holt Farrier and his children Milly and Joe to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere , who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant , until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.
Dumbo Cast
The all-star cast includes Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell, Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Danny DeVito, BAFTA Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Eva Green. We’ll also see the amazing talents of Roshan Seth, DeObia Oparei, Sharon Rooney, and Douglas Reith.
The Team Behind Dumbo
The creative team will include cinematographer Ben Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy), Academy Award-winning production designer Rick Heinrichs (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), the 4-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland), editor Chris Lebenzon (Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent), and BAFTA Award-winning makeup artist Paul Gooch (Alice in Wonderland.) Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay and will produce the film along with Katterli Frauenfelder, Derek Frey (Frankenweenie), and Justin Springer (TRON: Legacy). Nigel Gostelow is executive producer. Tim Burton will direct the film.