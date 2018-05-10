Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Available on DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Download

iTUNES | GOOGLE PLAY | AMAZON | ZOOM

Available on DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Download

iTUNES
GOOGLE PLAY
AMAZON
ZOOM

Enjoy More from Disney

More Movies

      • Black Widow

        Visit the official website for Disney's Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Soul

        Visit the official website for Disney's Soul, starring Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Jungle Cruise

        Visit the official website for Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Mulan

        Visit the official website for Disney's Mulan, starring Yifei Liu and Donnie Yen. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Onward

        Visit the official website for Disney and Pixar's Onward, starring Tom Holland. Watch the trailer and check out the release date.

      •

        Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

        Visit the official website for Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, where you can find out more about the movie, watch the trailer and book tickets.

      •

        Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

        Visit the official website for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, starring Daisy Ridley. Watch the trailer, find out more and book tickets.

      •

        Frozen 2

        Visit the official website for Disney's Frozen 2, starring Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff. Watch the trailer, find out more and book tickets.

Footer

Help