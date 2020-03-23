Your Disney+ Questions Answered
New to Disney+? Welcome! If you’re just getting started, you’ve probably got some questions.
We’ve answered the most frequently asked questions to help you make the most of Disney+. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, please visit our Help Center page.
General Questions
What's on Disney+
Signing up, Cancellation and Payments
Technical Questions
Devices
Our Partners
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.
- Disney+ brings you the best stories in the world, all in one place
- You can stream movies, series, shorts, and new originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic
- It’s home to exclusive original movies, series, documentaries and more that you can’t find anywhere else – including the world's first live-action Star Wars Series, The Mandalorian
- It gives you unlimited access to thousands of Disney movies and series you love – classics as well as new releases
- Plus, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices
- You’ll also get personalised recommendations and a high-quality viewing experience
- And it’s all ad-free
What’s streaming on Disney+?
From launch, you'll have unprecedented access to more than 500 movies, 350 series and 26 exclusive originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And there’s a lot more coming. Explore the launch content in full.
Can I watch any of Disney's live channels on Disney+?
While you can't stream live TV on Disney+, you can watch many of the same movies and series that you'll find on the Disney Channel, all on-demand.
Is there original content on Disney+?
There sure is! You'll find a number of exclusive original series, movies, and documentaries on Disney+, like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Timmy Failure, The Mandalorian, Marvel's Hero Project and much more.
What titles are included in Kids Profile?
Kids Profiles are designed for children under 8, with easier navigation and age-appropriate content. In general, this includes content rated 0+ to 6+
How do I sign up for Disney+?
You can sign up for Disney+ in a few quick steps.
Why do I need to enter payment information for the trial period?
Payment info is required at signup to create a seamless transition into a paid subscription at the end of your free trial period. You won't be charged until that ends and you can cancel at anytime during the trial period.
How do I cancel my subscription to Disney+?
We'd be sorry to see you go! If you decide Disney+ isn't for you though, there's cancellation help here. We hope to see you back soon.
I have a DisneyLife subscription, will it migrate into a Disney+ subscription?
Starting 23rd of April 2020, DisneyLife will no longer be available. Current DisneyLife subscriptions will automatically end on the next billing date after 23rd of March 2020. If you would like to access Disney+ you will need to create a new account.
What does a 25% reduction in bandwidth utilisation mean?
Disney+ is finding ways to take up less data across the networks as a result of concerns expressed by government officials regarding the use of broadband services during this challenging time we’re facing right now.
There are many factors at play that will determine the quality of the stream a customer experiences. For the most part we expect this to remain high quality experience.
How long is this for?
We are monitoring the situation closely and will evaluate the situation while working closely with government officials.
Can I stream in UHD still?
While we are instituting measures to lower our overall bandwidth utilisation customers may experience content that is below full 4K UHD, but remains a higher resolution than HD.
Can I stream in HD or HDR still?
While we are instituting measures to lower our overall bandwidth, HD and HDR remain available.
Are there any downloading restrictions?
As long as you access the app while connected to the internet once every 30 days, you can download a title as many times as you'd like and can watch your downloads for as long as you like, provided you have an active subscription.
How many streams can I view concurrently?
You can enjoy up to 4 simultaneous streams at the same time. That means 4 different stories or 4 different screens, so everyone’s happy.
Does Disney+ support Dolby Vision?
The app will detect the capabilities of your system and play the content in Dolby Vision if it is available.
Can I use Disney+ with Bluetooth devices?
You can enjoy content on Disney+ through Bluetooth devices such as wireless speakers and headphones. For details on how to set that up, we recommend consulting the connection guide supplied with your Bluetooth device.
How do I download videos on my mobile device so I can watch offline?
You should see a Download option to the right of the Play button on the show or movie's page. Once it's done, you can find it in the Downloads section of the bottom right menu.
What devices and platforms are supported by Disney+?
Disney+ supports mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs. For more information visit the help center.
What Apple and Android mobile devices are supported on Disney+?
- You can stream Disney+ on your Apple device as long as it's running iOS 11 or later.
- You can stream Disney+ on Android phones and tablets running Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or later.
Can I watch Disney+ on Xbox One and Playstation 4?
You can stream Disney+ on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 Slim, and PlayStation 4. Download the app on your consoles app store.
Can I use Chromecast to watch Disney+?
You can cast from a Chrome web browser, Google Chromecast devices, and more. For more information, visit the help center.
Can I use Roku / Apple TV / Amazon FireTV to watch Disney+?
You can definitely stream Disney+ using a Roku device. Visit the help center for more information.
For AppleTV If you're using a 4th generation or later ATV or a tvOS 11.0 or later ATV 4K, you're good to go. Other models aren't supported at this time.
For Amazon FireTV You can stream via any Fire TV device/smart TV. Just head to your device's app store to download the Disney+ app.
Is Disney+ available on O2?
From March 24 2020, eligible O2 customers will be able to enjoy Disney+ at no extra charge for up to 6 months, subject to certain terms and conditions. Please visit O2 for details of these promotional offers and eligibility requirements at www.o2.co.uk
Find out more.
Is Disney+ available via Sky?
Disney+ is available in the UK on the Sky Q platform, to be followed by NOW TV in the coming months. Customers are able to login to the Disney+ app on Sky Q devices using their existing Disney+ log-in credentials and start streaming Disney+ content from 24 March 2020. The option to buy Disney+ through Sky will follow at a later date.
Find out more.