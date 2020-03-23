What does a 25% reduction in bandwidth utilisation mean?

Disney+ is finding ways to take up less data across the networks as a result of concerns expressed by government officials regarding the use of broadband services during this challenging time we’re facing right now.



There are many factors at play that will determine the quality of the stream a customer experiences. For the most part we expect this to remain high quality experience.

How long is this for?

We are monitoring the situation closely and will evaluate the situation while working closely with government officials.

Can I stream in UHD still?

While we are instituting measures to lower our overall bandwidth utilisation customers may experience content that is below full 4K UHD, but remains a higher resolution than HD.

Can I stream in HD or HDR still?

While we are instituting measures to lower our overall bandwidth, HD and HDR remain available.

Are there any downloading restrictions?

As long as you access the app while connected to the internet once every 30 days, you can download a title as many times as you'd like and can watch your downloads for as long as you like, provided you have an active subscription.

How many streams can I view concurrently?

You can enjoy up to 4 simultaneous streams at the same time. That means 4 different stories or 4 different screens, so everyone’s happy.

Does Disney+ support Dolby Vision?

The app will detect the capabilities of your system and play the content in Dolby Vision if it is available.

Can I use Disney+ with Bluetooth devices?

You can enjoy content on Disney+ through Bluetooth devices such as wireless speakers and headphones. For details on how to set that up, we recommend consulting the connection guide supplied with your Bluetooth device.

How do I download videos on my mobile device so I can watch offline?

You should see a Download option to the right of the Play button on the show or movie's page. Once it's done, you can find it in the Downloads section of the bottom right menu.