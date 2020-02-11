Update My Account Sign out
Start Streaming March 24

The streaming home of Star Wars

Pre-order Disney+ today with our limited time offer* – just £49.99 for a year. That equals only £4.17 a month.

*Offer valid until 23 March 2020. After which standard pricing of £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year applies (Terms and Conditions Apply).

You’ll have access to endless hit movies, new originals and exclusive series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, so you can rediscover your favourites and discover new favourites.

With so much to stream, where do you start? Here are some of the must-watch stories from Star Wars, available on Disney+ from 24 March.

Disney+ Originals

There are new Star Wars stories to discover in ‘The Mandalorian’, the first Disney+ Original Star Wars series. After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order as we follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

Star Wars classics to rediscover

If stories from a galaxy far, far away are what you’ve been looking for then you can relive epic Lightsaber battles and out of this world adventures with Disney+. Go back to where it all began with ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ or hyperspace jump into the latest trilogy with ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’. Whatever side of the Force you choose, it’s time to start planning your Star Wars streaming marathon with Disney+.

