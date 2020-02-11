Update My Account Sign out
Start Streaming March 24

The streaming home of Pixar

Pre-order Disney+ today with our limited time offer* – just £49.99 for a year. That equals only £4.17 a month.

*Offer valid until 23 March 2020. After which standard pricing of £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year applies (Terms and Conditions Apply).

You’ll have access to endless hit movies, new originals and exclusive series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, so you can rediscover your favourites and discover new favourites.

With so much to stream, where do you start? Here are some of the must-watch stories from Pixar, available on Disney+ from 24 March.

Disney+ Originals

From day one, there are brand-new exclusive Disney+ Originals to explore, including ‘Forky Asks a Question’ where the infamous spork from Toy Story 4 asks important questions about how the world works such as: what is love and of course, the deepest question of all, what is cheese?

Pixar SparkShorts is a collection of six original short films produced by Pixar filmmakers and artists. The creatives were given six months and a small budget to develop indie short films based on their own personal experiences and you can stream all six shorts on Disney+ from 24 March.

Pixar classics to rediscover

Jump into the world of Pixar with Disney+ and relieve your favourite characters, stunning animation and powerful storytelling. Head back to Andy’s bedroom and the stories of Woody, Buzz, Rex and their pals from ‘Toy Story’ or blast into space and join loveable robot WALL.E as he discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek search robot named EVE. With a huge selection of Pixar classics to rediscover, all your favourites are right here on Disney+.

