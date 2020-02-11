Update My Account Sign out
Start Streaming March 24

PRE-ORDER NOW

The streaming home of Marvel

Pre-order Disney+ today with our limited time offer* – just £49.99 for a year. That equals only £4.17 a month.

*Offer valid until 23 March 2020. After which standard pricing of £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year applies (Terms and Conditions Apply).

You’ll have access to endless hit movies, new originals and exclusive series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, so you can rediscover your favourites and discover new favourites.

With so much to stream, where do you start? Here are some of the must-watch stories from Marvel available on Disney+ from 24 March.

Disney+ Originals

Join real life heroes in the Disney+ Original series, Marvel’s Hero Project – it celebrates the remarkable changes young heroes are making in their own communities and how they’re finding creative solutions to tackle big issues

Marvel classics to rediscover

Journey into the cosmic depths of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before on Disney+. Relive the stories of your favourite heroes such as Captain America, Thor, The Avengers, Doctor Strange and many more from day one. It’s time to start planning a heroic streaming marathon with Disney+.

PRE-ORDER NOW

