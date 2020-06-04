What to watch this Father's Day on Disney+

Father’s Day is looming and we know it can be stressful finding the perfect way to wish the dad in your life a happy Father’s Day. Whilst we can’t get your gift sorted, we can recommend some movies and series ready to stream on Disney+ which we know the dad in your life is going to love.

So choose the profile that matches your dad best and get ready for a special Father’s Day streaming marathon on Disney+.

