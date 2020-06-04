What to watch this Father's Day on Disney+
Father’s Day is looming and we know it can be stressful finding the perfect way to wish the dad in your life a happy Father’s Day. Whilst we can’t get your gift sorted, we can recommend some movies and series ready to stream on Disney+ which we know the dad in your life is going to love.
So choose the profile that matches your dad best and get ready for a special Father’s Day streaming marathon on Disney+.
For dads who love action-adventures
If adventure is your dad’s middle name then step this way for movies and series that pack an action punch. Artemis Fowl premieres exclusively on Disney+ this month. Based on the book by Eoin Colfer, this fantastical adventure follows the journey of a 11-year-old genius Artemis who seeks to find his father who has disappeared. Starring Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Ferdia Shaw, this beloved story is perfect Father's Day viewing. If you’ve not yet binged through the first season of The Mandalorian then this is the perfect time. Set after the fall of the empire, this original Star Wars series follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. Approved Dad points all round.
For dads who like to stay up to date
If the dad in your life likes to be across all the latest releases then we’ve got the goods. Follow the adventures of Woody, Buzz, Rex and their pals with Toy Story 4 . New craft project turned toy ‘Forky’ joins the gang as they embark on a road trip and bump into long lost toys. It’ll melt the heart of any dad. The fourth instalment in the Avengers saga is the culmination of 22 interconnected films and the climax of an epic journey. In Avengers: Endgame, earth’s heroes will finally understand how fragile our reality is—and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.
For dad's who're always nostalgic
If your dad loves everything retro and makes references to movies from before you were born then we’ve got some A+ throwback recommendations. Stream the classic feel-good family movie Honey I Shrunk The Kids where inventor Wayne Szalinksi accidentally gets his shrinking machine to work and as the title suggests, shrinks his kids down to ¼ of an inch tall. Full to the brim with classic fun filled family moments. Ramp up the good times with Disney’s take on Greek mythology with Hercules. This classic Disney musical animation will take the whole family from zero to hero as Hercules teams up with babyhood pal Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil, a feisty personal trainer to find out what it takes to become a true hero.
For every dad...
Or simply head to Springfield this Farthers' Day and relive some classic episodes of The Simpsons. With over 600 episodes ready to stream on Disney+, there’s a treasure trove of family time and adventures with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart and Maggie to discover.