Star Wars: The complete Skywalker saga is finally available to steam! Revisit a galaxy far, far away...

May the fourth be with you. Yes, we’ve waited a whole year to say that and we’re going to savour it. May is a fantastic month and not just because it allows for Star Wars-themed wordplay. Spring is here, and Disney+ is giving you the first opportunity to stream every single Star Wars movie all in one place, and maybe in one sitting if you’ve got a comfy sofa and lots of coffee.

And if that’s not enough lightsaber action for you, the final episodes of prequel series The Mandalorian are incoming too, plus the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available to watch alongside Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance.

With the whole saga at your fingertips, the only question left is which order to watch it in, a hotly debated subject as fans will certainly know. Here are four suggestions: