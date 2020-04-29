Star Wars: The complete Skywalker saga is finally available to steam! Revisit a galaxy far, far away...
May the fourth be with you. Yes, we’ve waited a whole year to say that and we’re going to savour it. May is a fantastic month and not just because it allows for Star Wars-themed wordplay. Spring is here, and Disney+ is giving you the first opportunity to stream every single Star Wars movie all in one place, and maybe in one sitting if you’ve got a comfy sofa and lots of coffee.
And if that’s not enough lightsaber action for you, the final episodes of prequel series The Mandalorian are incoming too, plus the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available to watch alongside Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance.
With the whole saga at your fingertips, the only question left is which order to watch it in, a hotly debated subject as fans will certainly know. Here are four suggestions:
In the Order they were Released
This is the way we all experienced the saga for the very first time, from the original 1977 classic through to Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker. Relive the magic, watch the cinematography and technology sharpen over the decades and remember where you were when you first saw each of the movies.
Chronologically
Of course there is a timeline to the movies, and many argue this should be respected. In which case, you would need to start with Episode One: The Phantom Menace, all the way through to The Rise of Skywalker. Don’t forget to watch The Mandalorian in between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, and enjoy Rogue One before A New Hope for the full gauntlet of emotions. This one is for the purists amongst us.
Honour the Trilogies
If you have children to look after, dogs to walk or work to do, watching all the movies in one go might feel a little intimidating. So how about breaking it down into the trilogies, much like a slap up dinner? Treat yourself to a delicious antipasti with Rogue One a Star Wars Story. Then your starter is the original trilogy, followed by the prequel trilogy for mains and the sequel trilogy for dessert. A feast for the eyes.
Mix it Up
Listen, if you want to break the rules we won’t tell anyone. Stick on your favourite movie first, followed by the one you had your first kiss to and then the one you quote the most at the pub. There’s no wrong order as long as you’re enjoying these wonderful films one more time.