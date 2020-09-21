WandaVision: what to expect

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Marvel series coming to Disney+

The wait is nearly over. We’re so excited to spend more time with iconic Marvel characters Vision and the Scarlet Witch - aka Wanda Maximoff - as the couple star in their own series, dropping on Disney+ in January. WandaVision is the first ever Disney+ Original series from Marvel Studios and the beginning of the next chapter of the MCU. The trailer teases a super-stylish set, an intriguing new premise and fascinating characters. And it’s the first MCU title in two years, so we’re bubbling over with anticipation! Whether you’ve watched every Avengers film ten times, or you are brand new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision is for everyone. We’re guarding lots of tantalising secrets about the show before it premieres exclusively on Disney+ on 15 January 2021, but here’s everything we can tell you so far.