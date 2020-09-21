WandaVision: what to expect
Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Marvel series coming to Disney+
The wait is nearly over. We’re so excited to spend more time with iconic Marvel characters Vision and the Scarlet Witch - aka Wanda Maximoff - as the couple star in their own series, dropping on Disney+ in January. WandaVision is the first ever Disney+ Original series from Marvel Studios and the beginning of the next chapter of the MCU. The trailer teases a super-stylish set, an intriguing new premise and fascinating characters. And it’s the first MCU title in two years, so we’re bubbling over with anticipation! Whether you’ve watched every Avengers film ten times, or you are brand new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision is for everyone. We’re guarding lots of tantalising secrets about the show before it premieres exclusively on Disney+ on 15 January 2021, but here’s everything we can tell you so far.
Superheroes in suburbia
Sure, you’ve got superpowers, but you can still crave domesticity from time to time. WandaVision sees long-term couple Wanda and Vision set up home in the suburbs, preparing to start a family and live the good life. But there’s something mysterious and rather eerie going on beneath this charming set-up, so expect the unexpected! The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame despite the fact that Vision apparently died in Avengers: Infinity War, Don’t worry, everything will be explained in good time, and this is a hotly awaited chance for two long-standing Marvel favourites to have their moment in the spotlight.
Step into sitcom-land
At first glance, this won’t look like a superhero show. The first episode was shot in front of a live audience, just like a traditional sitcom, and the couple’s home is reminiscent of a 1950s television set. Expect a rush of nostalgia, as you spot nods to the series you grew up with, and a feast for the eyes with wonderful costumes, lavish design and visual references to American classics from different genres. Life won’t be quaint in this action-packed series though – you never know what goes on behind closed doors!
Have we met before?
As well as Wanda and Vision, you’ll recognise other MCU stars including Ant Man, Agent Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis (Jane Foster’s assistant in two of the Thor films). WandaVision will cross over with the Doctor Strange sequel too, The Multiverse of Madness, so who knows which other characters might make an appearance…
A dazzling cast
Avengers stars Emily Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as Wanda and Vision, leading an incredible ensemble of series regulars including Empire’s Teyonah Paris as Monica Rambeau, plus amazing guest performers. Matt Shakman is directing, whose work you will have seen on Game of Thrones, Billions and Succession. Jac Schaeffer leads the writing team, who has also written MCU’s Black Widow and Captain Marvel.
WandaVision is for everyone
Don’t panic if you’re a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this show isn’t just for superfans and you won’t need to keep pausing to look up plot details online! Just sit back and enjoy a show that will keep your whole family entertained, with unpredictable twists, blockbuster action sequences and characters you’ll become obsessed with. Mark it in your diary: all will be revealed on 15 January, exclusively on Disney+.