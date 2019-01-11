Valentine’s Day Couple’s Mugs

Declare your love one sip at a time with these adorable Disney couples mugs. The Stitch and Angel mugs show a smitten Angel blowing a kiss towards Stitch and feature love heart handles and character names on the back. The Mickey and Minnie mugs show the infamous couple coming together for a kiss with Mickey’s signature ears on one and Minnie’s bow on the other. Adorable keepsakes for the most loved up day of the year.