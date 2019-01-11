Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Love is in the air. No matter who your sweetheart is, there’s always a Disney gift to show you care.

Forget the chocolates, forget the flowers and step this way to shopDisney for gifts bursting with that Disney difference, sure to make your other halves heart beat that little bit faster.

Shop All Gifts

Valentine’s Day Couple’s Mugs

Declare your love one sip at a time with these adorable Disney couples mugs. The Stitch and Angel mugs show a smitten Angel blowing a kiss towards Stitch and feature love heart handles and character names on the back. The Mickey and Minnie mugs show the infamous couple coming together for a kiss with Mickey’s signature ears on one and Minnie’s bow on the other. Adorable keepsakes for the most loved up day of the year.

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

From beautiful Disney jewellery glimmering with splendour to exclusive Valentine’s t-shirts and loveable, huggable soft toy characters; shopDisney is bursting with valentine’s gifts that you won’t find anywhere else.

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

After something special for the man in your life? Step this way for thoughtful Disney gifts, exclusive to shopDisney. From character clothing including jumpers and hoodies, to practically perfect watches and accessories to limited edition collectable Marvel and Star Wars figures, you’ll be their number one for a lifetime.

Footer

Help