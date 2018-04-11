When it comes to top tech, Disney has got it covered.
Finding the perfect gadget can be tricky but we've got the goods for you, or for the kids in your life. From app-enabled droids from a galaxy far, far away, to Lightsaber-wielding VR experiences and activity trackers which make moving fun; there are products for all.
Delve into our picks of the top Disney tech available right now.
Technology Will Save Us Avengers Electro Hero Kit for kids
Did you know that dough conducts electricity? And did you know that the Electro Hero kit is the most exciting way in the known universe to introduce kids to electronics? Guided by interactive online missions, they can learn how to build dough creations that light up, make superhero sounds and conduct electricity. Bring the worlds of superheroes and science together for heroic playtime.
Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Activity Tracker for kids
Keep little ones moving with the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2. This activity tracker is swim friendly, kid-tough and pops with Disney, Marvel and Star Wars™ designs helping to encourage kids to move more, play often and even challenge their playground pals. Keep the family connected with the free parent-controlled app which motivates youngsters to stay on the move with Star Wars™ app adventures whilst parents can monitor activity, assign tasks and even give awards. Plus, with a 1+ year battery life, no recharging is necessary.
Star Wars™ Droid Inventor Kit for kids
Winner of multiple Toy of the Year awards, the littleBits Droid Inventor Kit lets kids create their own loyal sidekick and bring them to life taking on over 16 missions using the free Droid Inventor App. With endless creativity and play, kids can reprogramme their droid over and over again in new ways to add additional abilities and make it perform new tasks. Perfect for quizzical minds and droid enthusiasts with a penchant for The Force.
Sphero BB-8 and R2-D2 App-Enabled Droids
Two Astromech Droids, with two very different personalities. Take control of R2-D2 using your smart device complete with sounds and bright LEDs and watch his front leg retract to go from driving to waddling – just like on screen. Or take control of BB-8 and watch him roll around your house or let him patrol and explore on his own. Two perfect tech companions that'll bring hours of fun to playtime.
Star Wars™: Jedi Challenges by Lenovo
Star Wars™: Jedi Challenges allows you to have face to holographic face battles with Star Wars™ legends which come to life with Lenovo’s Mirage AR headset, a Lightsaber controller and the Star Wars™ Jedi Challenges mobile app. Perfect your Lightsaber skills by taking on menacing villains, lead Rebel Forces against the Empire in large scale ground war battles or outwit your opponents in the ultimate game of concentration and strategy.