The World According to Jeff Goldblum

In The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff takes us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride. In each episode of this 12-part series, he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections and fascinating science and history. From sneakers, ice cream, coffee and cosmetics to everything in between, Jeff uncovers how even the simplest things have incredible, sometimes whimsical back stories. Through the prism of Jeff’s curious and witty mind, nothing is as it seems. These "modern marvels" are so commonplace that we often take them for granted…but Jeff Goldblum does not.