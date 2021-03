Published: March 2021

The Shield has landed

To celebrate the arrival of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+, Captain America’s shield has landed all over the world.

It’s finally here! The first episode of Marvel Studios’ brand-new Original Series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available to stream, exclusively on Disney+. We’ve been counting down the days until we could enjoy this new adventure, and now the whole world is celebrating with us.

In England, the iconic London Eye (aka The Millennium Wheel) has been transformed into Marvel’s most iconic shield. It is lit up in red, white and blue, with projection mapping of Captain America’s shield onto the Eye and the red, white and blue lights shining out over the Thames, and across the whole city. It’s the same site that London usually uses for its annual New Year celebrations.