From launch you’ll have access to endless hit movies, new Originals and exclusive series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic allowing you to rediscover your favourites and discover new favourites.
To get you excited and counting down the days, here’s some of our top picks from each of the five brands that you’ll be able to stream on Disney+ from 24 March.
Disney
From timeless animated classics to epic live action story telling, Disney+ has your favourite Disney stories ready to stream when you are. Stream the classic story of the original Disney Princess with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs or delve into the arcade with Wreck It Ralph or get set for swashbuckling adventures with Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Alongside your favourites are new Disney+ originals and series to discover including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and a live action retelling of the timeless classic Lady & The Tramp. From new Originals to classics, the past, present and future are yours.
Pixar
Pixar are part of Disney+ from day one so you can jump straight into their world of rich characters, stunning animation and powerful story telling. Rev into pole position with all the action from Radiator Springs from Cars or go back to Andy’s bedroom and relive the stories of Woody, Buzz, Rex and their pals from Toy Story. There’s new Disney+ Pixar Originals to discover too including Forky Asks a Question and Sparkshorts; a series of short films produced by Pixar filmmakers and artists. With 16 Pixar movies from launch and new Originals to discover, all your favourites are right here.
Marvel
Journey into the cosmic depths of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before on Disney+. Relive the stories of your favourite heroes such as Captain America, Thor, The Avengers, Doctor Strange and many more from day one. There’s Disney+ Marvel Original series to discover too including Marvel’s Hero Project which celebrates the remarkable changes young heroes are making in their own communities.
Star Wars
If stories from a galaxy far, far away are what you’ve been looking for then you can relive epic Lightsaber battles and out of this world adventure with Disney+. Go back to where it all began with Star Wars: A New Hope or jump into the latest trilogy with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There’s new Star Wars stories to discover too with The Mandalorian, the first Disney+ Star Wars Original series set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. Whatever side of the Force you choose, it’s time to start planning your Star Wars streaming marathon with Disney+.
National Geographic
Breath-taking documentaries and real life stories from every corner of the world from National Geographic are at your fingertips with Disney+ including the Oscar award winning jaw dropping documentary Free Solo. There’s Disney+ National Geographic Original series too including The World According to Jeff Goldblum where Jeff uncovers how even the most deceptively simple everyday objects have astonishing backstories. There’s always something new to discover.
