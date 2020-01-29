Unless you’ve been living in a galaxy far, far away you’re probably aware of the adorable creature known as the Child or as the internet have dubbed him, baby Yoda.
A mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests and a standout character from the Disney+ original Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’. The Child has fast become internet meme royalty.
Disney+ will bring you Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, all in one place and you can start streaming ‘The Mandalorian’ from March 24th. The epic story is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.
If you’ve already fallen for the alien creature from ‘The Mandalorian’ then take a look at the selection of soft toys, clothing and collectables available to pre-order right now at shopDisney. We particularly love the cuddly Child plush featuring a faux suede coat with fuzzy trim and the meme quote style t-shirts.