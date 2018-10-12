What do you think of when you think of shopDisney? The place to buy the best plushes and toys? You’d certainly be right, but did you know shopDisney now has much more.
Here’s eight surprising collections that you need to know about from shopDisney.
Clothing for you
It’s time to wave a magic wand and shake up your style with some Disney magic. With clothing from across the Disney, Marvel and Pixar universes, and cool brands such as Cath Kidston and Musterbrand, you’ll find fun fashion to freshen up your wardrobe.
LEGO
Release your inner child and get brick building with LEGO. We may be bias, but our favourite set is the grand LEGO Walt Disney World Castle or the ever-so-cute astromech BB-8. There’s endless fun to be had with our great selection of LEGO collections.
Face and Body
From your everyday essentials to luxury bath soaks, shopDisney has something to help you feel fabulous all-day, every day and bursting with Disney magic.
Collectables
If you’re anything like us, you’re probably an avid pin n’ plush collector, but shopDisney has much more for the dedicated collector. From Swarovski figurines of your favourite characters to Funko figures, including exclusives, we have a feeling your collections are going to grow.
Watches
Accessorise your look with a Mickey watch from our pals at Nixon. You'll never be late with Mickey Mouse as your trusty time-telling companion.
Art
Get creative in your home with awesome artwork from shopDisney. From playful prints to wacky wallpaper, shopDisney has the Disney décor to decorate your digs.
Homeware
Turn your home into a Disney castle with our homeware selections. From designer dishes to cuddly cushions, candles, cookware and more; we’ve got that Disney difference.
Shoes
Put your best foot forward with shopDisney’s shoe collections. With our collaborations with Master of Arts and TOMS, you’ll be ready to step in time, in no time!