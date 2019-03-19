Whether you’re looking to enjoy the spring sunshine or getting summer-ready, shopDisney’s summer shop is now open.
From swimming trunks to scooters, t-shirts and toys, there’s something for everyone to add that Disney magic to the summer sun. What are you waiting for? Grab some swim and sportswear and get out there!
T-Shirts
Make kids fashion fun with this Minnie Mouse T-Shirt. Covered in llamas, tassels and pom-poms - what more could you possibly want for chilling out poolside? If Minnie’s not your kid's mouse, check out Mickey’s new T-Shirt which sports Mickey with a surprised expression. Mickey won’t be the only one surprised when your kid gets a look at this! For a statement piece, look no further than this flamingo and Minnie print dress which is so summery that you’ll need to put your shades on to look at it. The flamingo fun isn’t just for the kids as there’s a matching one for adults too.
Scooters
Forget magical pumpkin power, flying carpets and superhero suits, shopDisney’s selection of scooters are the way to travel this summer. For the Princess fans, a new carriage awaits with the Disney Princess Twist and Roll Scooter. With the matching helmet, you’ll be ready to travel from Agrabah to Atlantica. Calling all superheroes, zoom into action with this Avengers scooter and helmet. Featuring Captain America, Black Widow and Hawkeye, summer strolls are sure to become a lot more super.
Swimwear
Set off for the sea with the little ones with this three-piece swimsuit. Designed exclusively for way-finders, this costume has everything they need for an awesome adventure. From way-finder to space ranger, shopDisney has it all. Check out these Toy Story swimming trunks with colourful character artwork of Buzz and the Aliens. Oooh!
Sports Bags and Inflatables
Get the kids up and active with these summer sports bags. Featuring bats, balls, Frisbees and skipping ropes, there’s something for everyone in these cute kits. Choose from under the sea fun with the Little Mermaid or web-slinging sports action with Spiderman. Once they’re well and truly tired, cool down and chill with the Bullseye.