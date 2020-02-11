Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Final Season

Update My Account Sign out
The award-winning continuation of the saga, Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns for its epic conclusion. With ambitious, ground-breaking computer animation from Lucasfilm Animation, classic characters, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, Star Wars: The Clone Wars expands the Star Wars story with all new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away. Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.


