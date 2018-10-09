For the best dressed dreamers.
If, like us, bedtime is your favourite time of the day, then get set to make it just that little bit more magical. At shopDisney there’s dreamy bedtime essentials for every member of the family in comfy character styles which we just know you’re going to love.
Check out our picks from the new sleep shop collection at shopDisney and make your bedtime routines extra cosy.
Disney Pyjamas for kids
Whatever Disney character your kids are into, shopDisney has the perfect pyjama set. For fans of wintry adventures in faraway forests, these Frozen 2 pyjamas are perfect for snuggling up on chilly nights. They feature character artwork of the infamous sisters and glitter detailing. If toybox adventures are more their style then the Toy Story 4 pyjamas are just the ticket featuring space ranger Buzz and cowboy Woody character art and a bold striped design. Explore the whole kids sleepwear collection including Star Wars, Marvel and Disney Princess designs.
Disney Pyjamas for adults
Adding magic to bedtime doesn’t just have to be for the kids, there’s also a range of comfy and cosy sleep wear for the big kids too. Let the enchantment of the Hundred Acre Wood become part of your good night checklist with these Winnie the Pooh pyjamas featuring the silly old bear himself. For the grumpier members of the family, these Donald Duck pyjamas featuring the most infamous Duck around are the perfect addition to bedtime. If you’re after matching Disney pyjamas for you and the kids then Disney has dreamy bedtime essentials which you’re all going to love. We particularly love the adorable Minnie Mouse design.
Disney Cuddle Buddy
Team your new PJs with a brand new buddy to cuddle at night. The Cuddleez collection features all your kids favourite characters from Stitch to Simba to Minnie Mouse, and are made to be cuddled. With a super soft feel fabric and adorable character details, they’re sure to be a welcome addition to bedtime. If cute is more your style then you’re going to fall for the plush baby range. Each character comes curled up inside a velvety blanket pouch and is made from the softest, most adorable fabric.