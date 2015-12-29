Six reasons you should rewatch The Mandalorian to prepare for Season 2.

As the last of the summer sunshine fades away, it’s time to indulge in our favourite hobby: sitting on the sofa, binge watching our favourite series. With snacks. Don’t forget the snacks.

There are so many amazing shows to choose from on Disney+, but we’d suggest putting The Mandalorian, the first live action series from the Star Wars galaxy, at the top of your ‘To Watch’ list. The long-awaited spin-off is available to stream right now, with brand-new episodes waiting in the wings.

If you still need convincing, here’s why you should cancel your plans for the next four hours and head to a galaxy far, far away…