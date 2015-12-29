Six reasons you should rewatch The Mandalorian to prepare for Season 2.
As the last of the summer sunshine fades away, it’s time to indulge in our favourite hobby: sitting on the sofa, binge watching our favourite series. With snacks. Don’t forget the snacks.
There are so many amazing shows to choose from on Disney+, but we’d suggest putting The Mandalorian, the first live action series from the Star Wars galaxy, at the top of your ‘To Watch’ list. The long-awaited spin-off is available to stream right now, with brand-new episodes waiting in the wings.
If you still need convincing, here’s why you should cancel your plans for the next four hours and head to a galaxy far, far away…
1. Enjoy the complete saga
Disney+ is now the home of everything Star Wars and you can watch all the movies back to back, so it’s time to treat yourself to a movie marathon! If you want to be thorough, you’ll need to watch The Mandalorian after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and before Star Wars: The Force Awakens. We also recommend Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, for a behind-the-scenes glimpse and exclusive interviews about the series.
2. The Child!
We can’t go any further without mentioning The Child. Oh so cute, he was a fan favourite when the show started streaming. If he’s been lighting up your Twitter feed, but you’ve still not seen the show, then it’s time to find out what all the fuss is about – you won’t be disappointed.
3. Amazing performances
Let’s just take a moment to reflect on this incredible cast. Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and Gino Carano as Cara Dune lead the way, while the faces behind the camera are just as impressive. Episode directors have included Bryce Dallas Howard and Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who also voices IG-11, with Jon Favreau as the mastermind bringing everything together. No wonder the show has picked up an amazing 15 Emmy nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series.
4. Escape to another galaxy
It’s been a tough year for telly, but luckily all episodes of The Mandalorian were made before social distancing measures were brought in. So, there were no delays to filming, and no compromises, just amazing stories, incredible action scenes and characters to obsess over. If you feel like escaping from real life at the moment, then here’s your chance to transport yourself to another galaxy.
5. Spot the Easter eggs
This is a series that rewards repeat viewing, so even if you’ve seen the series already, we recommend you watch it again. Let’s face it, we were over-excited the first-time round, so we missed lots of the Easter eggs and finer details. A second screening will provide lots of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’, we promise. .
6. Get ready for brand-new episodes
There’s even more to come! We’re not in the business of spoilers, but the force was definitely with Jon Favreau when he was making the stunning new episodes – and another batch is already in pre-production. Make sure you’re up to speed with the show before the next instalment arrives on Disney+ next month.