Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Wonderful World of Disney On Ice

Enter a dazzling world of adventure at The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice! Join Mickey and Minnie for a colourful celebration of magic and family fun. Be enchanted by beloved characters like Dory and Nemo; Anna and Elsa; Buzz and Woody; and the Disney Princesses. Learn the Mouse Bounce dance during the Fit to Dance pre-show and make unforgettable memories as you explore The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice!

Tickets are no longer available to buy with Disney Tickets, however why not explore other Disney Tickets Shows.

More from Disney Tickets

Footer

Help