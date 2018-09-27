Wonderful World of Disney On Ice

Enter a dazzling world of adventure at The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice! Join Mickey and Minnie for a colourful celebration of magic and family fun. Be enchanted by beloved characters like Dory and Nemo; Anna and Elsa; Buzz and Woody; and the Disney Princesses. Learn the Mouse Bounce dance during the Fit to Dance pre-show and make unforgettable memories as you explore The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice!

Tickets are no longer available to buy with Disney Tickets, however why not explore other Disney Tickets Shows.