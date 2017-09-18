Disneytickets.co.uk – Terms & Conditions of Sale
Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully before you submit your order to us. These terms tell you who we are, how we provide your tickets and merchandise to you, how the contract may be changed or ended, what to do if there is a problem and other important information.
These Terms and Conditions incorporate, and should be read in accordance with, the venue’s and/or promoter’s terms, conditions and regulations, copies of which are available upon request from the venue. In the event of any inconsistency between the terms then these terms shall prevail.
1. Who you are buying from
A. Other than tickets to events at Disneyland Paris and/or performances of The Lion King at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, all tickets and merchandise purchased via disneytickets.co.uk (“Disney Tickets”) are sold by The Walt Disney Company Limited of 3 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9PE (“Disney”).
B. All tickets to events held at Disneyland Paris (“Paris Event Tickets”) purchased via Disney Tickets are sold by Euro Disney Vacances S.A.S. a French "Société par Actions Simplifiée" having its registered office 1 rue de la Galmy, 77700 Chessy, France, registered under the number 383 850 278 with the Registry of Commerce and Companies of Meaux (“Euro Disney”). Disney acts as an agent for Euro Disney for the sale of all Paris Event Tickets. You will be sent an email confirming payment by Disney but your tickets and all information concerning the event will be supplied to you by Euro Disney.
C. All tickets to performances of The Lion King at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton (“Southampton Event Tickets”) purchased via Disney Tickets are sold by The Mayflower Theatre Trust, a company registered in England and Wales under company number 2026445 and whose registered address is located at Empire Lane, Southampton SO15 1AP (“MTT”). Disney acts as an agent for MTT for the sale of Southampton Event Tickets. You will be sent emails confirming payment, your tickets and all information concerning the event by Disney. You can contact us by telephoning our guest services team on 0800 640 8101 or by writing to us at help@disneytickets.co.uk or Disney Theatrical Group, Lyceum Theatre, 21 Wellington Street, London, WC2E 7RQ.
2. Key terms
In order to purchase tickets on Disney Tickets you must be over 18 years old and have a valid credit or debit card issued in your name.
All purchases are subject to credit or debit card verification (if applicable), other security checks, and collection of payment by us. Your order may be cancelled if it has not passed our verification process or if payment is not received in full.
Once your order has been processed by us you have no right of return, refund or exchange, other than as set out in section 12 below.
It is prohibited to obtain or attempt to obtain any tickets through use of any robot, spider or other automated device or software, or any other illegal or unauthorised activity. We reserve the right to cancel any order(s) that we reasonably suspect to have been made fraudulently or otherwise in breach of these Terms and Conditions, without any notice to you, and any and all tickets obtained as part of such order(s) will be void.
3. Age and other restrictions
As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends The Lion King for ages 6 and up, children under the age of 3 will not be admitted into the theatre. Mary Poppins is recommended for ages 7 and up, children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. For other events, the applicable age restrictions or recommendations can be found on each event information page.
Tickets may be sold to you subject to certain restrictions on entry or use, such as restricted, obstructed or side view or a minimum age for entry. Any such restrictions will be displayed or otherwise notified to you before or at the time you book the tickets. It is your responsibility to ensure that you read all notifications and other important information displayed or notified to you as part of the purchase process.
Admission to all events is subject to the terms of admission of the relevant venue, and certain things may be prohibited. Please check with the venue directly. Please note that you may be required to bring a passport or driver’s licence with you to confirm your identity when attending an event at Disneyland Paris. The unauthorised use of photographic and recording equipment at events is also prohibited. Any unauthorised photos, videos and/or recordings may be destroyed or deleted.
Breach of any of the venue’s Terms and Conditions or any unacceptable behaviour likely to cause damage, nuisance or injury shall entitle the organiser or owner to eject you from the venue.
4. Guest data
Disney is responsible for the operation of the Disney Tickets website and is the data controller for all personal data collected on Disney Tickets, including data relating to your purchase of tickets. Disney will handle all your personal data in accordance with Disney’s Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. Disney reserves the right to make changes to these policies from time to time to accommodate new technologies, industry practices, and/or regulatory requirements and for any other legitimate and lawful purpose.
Disney has engaged Worldpay to securely process any transaction made on Disney Tickets that requires use of a payment card. Worldpay is the data controller of your payment card data including but not limited to your name, the card’s sixteen digit card number, expiry date and three digit security code in relation to the processing required for compliance with certain financial regulations including anti-fraud measures, anti-money laundering checks and any necessary encryption activities. Worldpay stores and processes your payments in accordance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards.
If you feel we have dealt with your data improperly then you have a right to lodge a complaint with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office: https://ico.org.uk/for-the-public.
5. Pricing
All prices are inclusive of legally applicable VAT unless otherwise stated. Ticket prices on Disney Tickets are subject to change at any time prior to placing your order. Any additional booking fees, delivery fees, service charges and venue facility fees will be indicated to you on the Disney Tickets website prior to placing your order.
No order will be accepted until we have received full payment. Where a concession is claimed, proof of identity and concession entitlement (for example of age or student status) may be required at the venue.
6. Cancellations and refunds
In the event of cancellation or rescheduling of the applicable event, the producer, promoter and/or Disney shall not be required to issue you a refund, provided that you are given the right to attend a rescheduled performance of the same event, or to exchange your ticket(s) for a ticket that is comparable in price and location with another similar event within 12 months of the originally scheduled event, as available and as designated by venue management and/or Disney.
It is your responsibility to check your tickets, confirmation and email confirmation are correct – if you have made a mistake it cannot always be rectified after purchase. Please check your tickets on receipt carefully and contact us immediately if your order has been processed incorrectly.
7. Alterations
Performance dates, times, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. The seat allocated at time of booking is subject to change and Disney and/or management are entitled to issue a new seat of equivalent value and quality. It is your responsibility to ascertain whether an event has been cancelled or re-scheduled and the date and time of any re-scheduled event. Where an event is cancelled or re-scheduled, we will use our reasonable endeavours to notify you using the details you provided us with at the time of ordering. We do not guarantee that you will be informed of such cancellation before the date of the event. It is your responsibility to inform us of any change to the contact address, telephone number or email address you provide us with at the time of ordering.
8. Ticket resale
The unauthorised resale or attempted resale of any ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation and/or refusal of entry to the venue.
9. Delivery and use of ticket
Any purchase of a ticket or merchandise on Disney Tickets is subject to these Terms and Conditions of Sale, the Terms and Conditions for the Disney Tickets website, and the Terms and Conditions of the applicable venue owner.
We will send your tickets as soon as possible but we are unable to give you exact dates. Please be aware that your tickets may arrive close to the date of the performance. If your tickets have not arrived by 48 hours before the performance (or 48 hours before the performance, if earlier), please contact us.
Unless otherwise stated on Disney Tickets, delivery estimates are just that and should not be treated as guaranteed delivery dates.
Ownership or possession of a ticket does not confer any rights (by implication or otherwise) on you to use, alter, copy or otherwise deal with any of the symbols, trade marks, logos and/or intellectual property appearing on the ticket.
We reserve the right to make tickets available for collection by you at the venue box office or at another designated ticket collection point.
Tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and are valid only for the event, timed entry (for non-seated events) and allocated seat for which it is issued. Tickets are not redeemable for cash.
10. Liability
You voluntarily assume all risks and danger incidental to the event for which the ticket is issued, whether occurring prior to, during or after the event. You voluntarily agree that the venue management facility, promoter, Disney, Euro Disney, and each of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, officers, directors, owners and employees (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are expressly released by you from any claims arising from such causes, other than liability for death or personal injury caused by the Released Parties’ negligence. Liability for the cancellation or rescheduling of an event, or for material changes to an event, will be limited to the refund as set forth in Section 7. The Released Parties will not be responsible for any loss, theft or damage of your personal belongings, unless it is caused as a result of the Released Parties’ negligence or breach of statutory duty.
11. Conditions of admission
The management of the venue reserves the right to refuse ticket holders admission to the venue in reasonable circumstances including for health and safety, licensing reasons or where a ticket is void. Euro Disney may require you to present a passport or driver’s licence for admittance to events at Disneyland Paris.
The management of the venue also reserves the right to request that ticket holders leave the venue at any point on reasonable grounds and may take any appropriate action to enforce this right. By way of example, the venue may remove a ticket holder who: (i) has behaved in the venue in a manner which, in the reasonable opinion of the venue has, or is likely to affect the enjoyment of other visitors; or (ii) uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or in any way provokes or behaves in a manner which may provoke a breach of the peace; or (iii) in the reasonable opinion of the venue is acting under the influence of alcohol or drugs; or (iv) fails, when required, to produce proof of identity or age. You must comply with instructions and directions given by venue staff and stewards.
No refunds will be given to ticket holders who are refused entry or ejected due to their own behaviour as suggested in, but not limited to, the examples above.
You agree not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture or reproduction of the event to which this ticket is issued. You grant permission to the organisation sponsoring, presenting and/or producing the event for which the ticket is issued, to utilise your image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission or reproduction of the event for which this ticket is issued, in perpetuity, throughout the universe, in all languages, and in all media now known nor hereafter devised.In addition to the above, all Disneyland Paris Tickets are sold to you by Euro Disney subject to the following conditions of sale:
a) you will be emailed an e-ticket by Euro Disney that must be printed before you arrive to be scanned at the gate;
b) children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times;
c) for safety reasons, certain elements of the events may be subject to restrictions such as height, health and physical conditions (including but not limited to: expectant mothers, those with heart conditions, spinal problems, pace makers, travel sickness, people with reduced mobility, people wearing neck braces, …);
d) the information given at the event entrance must be strictly observed;
e) some elements of the event at the area surrounding the event such as shows, attractions, locations within the Disney® Parks, animations, shops and restaurants are opened only to certain seasons and can be closed, modified, delayed or deleted without advance notice;
f) valid personal photo identification (passport, ID card or driver’s licence) of the named lead person indicated on the ticket may be requested at the entrance;
g) unless otherwise specified, the all tickets are non-exchangeable and non-refundable;
h) the tickets may not be copied or duplicated and may only be used once, any such misuse may result in confiscation of the tickets;
i) Euro Disney shall only accept the unused tickets that have not undergone any alteration and for which the validity period has not expired;
j) the validity periods may not be extended without Euro Disney’s prior written agreement; and
k) all attendees must comply with the internal regulations in force at Disneyland Paris and all instructions or notices set forth on the www.disneylandparis.com website or in any other document issued by Euro Disney.
12. Exchanges for Mary Poppins and The Lion King
a) Exchange policy is valid solely for tickets purchased via Disney Tickets for performances of The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, The Lion King UK & Ireland Tour and Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre. PLEASE NOTE: Other than as set out in this section, we do not offer exchanges or refunds for tickets to any of the other events offered for sale on this website.
b) Tickets that you have bought as part of a promotion, special offer or with a discount cannot be exchanged.
c) Tickets may be exchanged only for different performances of the same production (e.g. if you have bought a Lion King ticket you cannot exchange it for a Mary Poppins ticket).
d) Exchanges must be made no later than 24 hours prior to the start time of the originally-ticketed performance.
e) Tickets may be exchanged for any other single performance on sale at the time the exchange is made, subject to blackout dates and other restrictions. Tickets may not be exchanged for another seat in the same performance or a differently priced seat.
f) Ticket exchanges will only be made through the original point of purchase for tickets purchased via Disney Tickets. Please contact Disney Tickets’ Guest Services on 0800 640 8101. Your booking can only be exchanged once.
g) Exchanges will be valued at the same price as the original face value of the ticket purchased.
h) Tickets cannot be exchanged for lower value tickets. Where no tickets of the same value are available for a performance then Disney will not be obliged to exchange your ticket.
i) Exchanges may not be made to the number of tickets.
j) Complimentary tickets are not eligible for exchange.
k) Other restrictions may apply.
13. Purchase of merchandise
If you purchase any merchandise on Disney Tickets then you will be sent a voucher together with your tickets. In order to collect your merchandise you must present that voucher together with valid ID (driver’s licence, passport, credit or debit card) at the merchandise concession within the venue. You will only be able to redeem the voucher for the merchandise on the day of the performance for which you have booked tickets.
14. Your right to cancel or return merchandise (not applicable to tickets)
If you decide you do not want the merchandise before you collect it or you are not happy with the merchandise you purchase then then you have 14 days in which to cancel your order or return the merchandise to us. You are not entitled to cancel the ticket associated with the merchandise.
To cancel your order of merchandise please call us on 0800 640 8101 or email us at help@disneytickets.co.uk. Alternatively, you may use the model cancellation form set out at the end of these Terms and Conditions of Sale, but it is not obligatory. To return merchandise you must either return it in person to where you bought it or post it back to us at Disney Theatrical Group, Lyceum Theatre, 21 Wellington Street, London WC2E 7RQ. If you are exercising your right to change your mind you must send off the goods within 14 days of telling us you wish to end the contract.
We will give you a full refund (please note that CDs and DVDs must be returned with their seals and packaging intact) and pay for the reasonable cost (i.e. via Royal Mail posted from within the UK) of return if: (a) the merchandise is faulty or misdescribed; (b) you are ending the contract because we have told you of a change to the product as described when you purchased it such as an error in pricing or description; or (c) there has been a delay in delivery due to events outside our control. In all other circumstances (including where you are exercising your right to change your mind) you must pay the costs of return. We will only accept returned merchandise and offer refunds for merchandise that has not been used and is in a pristine condition (please note that CDs and DVDs must be returned with their seals and packaging intact). For qualifying returns, we will refund you the price you paid for the products including reasonable delivery costs, by the method you used for payment.
15. Applicable law
These terms of purchase shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. The courts of London, England shall have exclusive jurisdiction in respect of any actions or claims under these terms of use and you hereby consent and submit to the personal jurisdiction of such courts; provided that nothing herein shall prevent the application and enforcement of mandatory and applicable law. If any of these Terms and Conditions of Sale are deemed invalid, void, or for any reason unenforceable, that condition will be deemed severable and will not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining condition.
Updated November 2019