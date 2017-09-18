11. Conditions of admission

The management of the venue reserves the right to refuse ticket holders admission to the venue in reasonable circumstances including for health and safety, licensing reasons or where a ticket is void. Euro Disney may require you to present a passport or driver’s licence for admittance to events at Disneyland Paris.

The management of the venue also reserves the right to request that ticket holders leave the venue at any point on reasonable grounds and may take any appropriate action to enforce this right. By way of example, the venue may remove a ticket holder who: (i) has behaved in the venue in a manner which, in the reasonable opinion of the venue has, or is likely to affect the enjoyment of other visitors; or (ii) uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or in any way provokes or behaves in a manner which may provoke a breach of the peace; or (iii) in the reasonable opinion of the venue is acting under the influence of alcohol or drugs; or (iv) fails, when required, to produce proof of identity or age. You must comply with instructions and directions given by venue staff and stewards.

No refunds will be given to ticket holders who are refused entry or ejected due to their own behaviour as suggested in, but not limited to, the examples above.

You agree not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture or reproduction of the event to which this ticket is issued. You grant permission to the organisation sponsoring, presenting and/or producing the event for which the ticket is issued, to utilise your image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission or reproduction of the event for which this ticket is issued, in perpetuity, throughout the universe, in all languages, and in all media now known nor hereafter devised.

In addition to the above, all Disneyland Paris Tickets are sold to you by Euro Disney subject to the following conditions of sale:

a) you will be emailed an e-ticket by Euro Disney that must be printed before you arrive to be scanned at the gate;

b) children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times;

c) for safety reasons, certain elements of the events may be subject to restrictions such as height, health and physical conditions (including but not limited to: expectant mothers, those with heart conditions, spinal problems, pace makers, travel sickness, people with reduced mobility, people wearing neck braces, …);

d) the information given at the event entrance must be strictly observed;

e) some elements of the event at the area surrounding the event such as shows, attractions, locations within the Disney® Parks, animations, shops and restaurants are opened only to certain seasons and can be closed, modified, delayed or deleted without advance notice;

f) valid personal photo identification (passport, ID card or driver’s licence) of the named lead person indicated on the ticket may be requested at the entrance;

g) unless otherwise specified, the all tickets are non-exchangeable and non-refundable;

h) the tickets may not be copied or duplicated and may only be used once, any such misuse may result in confiscation of the tickets;

i) Euro Disney shall only accept the unused tickets that have not undergone any alteration and for which the validity period has not expired;

j) the validity periods may not be extended without Euro Disney’s prior written agreement; and

k) all attendees must comply with the internal regulations in force at Disneyland Paris and all instructions or notices set forth on the www.disneylandparis.com website or in any other document issued by Euro Disney.