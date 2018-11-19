Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

The Lion King On Tour

Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney's multi award-winning musical uses breath-taking masks and puppetry to create pure theatrical magic. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba - the epic adventure of his journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.

Edinburgh Playhouse
 Booking to April 2020

Bradford
The Alhambra Theatre
30 April - 20 June 2020

BOOK TICKETS
BOOK WITH VENUE

For best availability please choose
mid-week performances in Feb/Mar/Apr

For best availability please choose
mid-week performances in June

Cardiff
Wales Millennium Centre
9 July - 29 August 2020

Southampton
Mayflower Theatre
3 September - 10 October 2020

BOOK WITH VENUE
BOOK TICKETS

For best availability please choose
mid-week performances in August

For best availability please choose
mid-week performances

Sign-up for priority access to tickets

Other Cities
To Be Announced

SIGN-UP

Planning Your Visit

Performance Times
Edinburgh season performance schedule:
Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30pm
Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2:30pm
Extra matinees over Easter week:
Thursday 9 April 2020 at 2.30pm
Friday 17 April 2020 at 2.30pm

Cardiff season performance schedule:
Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30pm
Thursday, Saturday & Sunday at 2:30pm

Southampton season performance schedule:
Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm
Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm

Bradford season performance schedule:
Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm
Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm
Wednesday at 2pm

The theatre usually opens 45-60 minutes prior to the performance commencing. We recommend that you arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the performance start time.

Duration
Approximately 2 and a half hours including one interval.

Suitable For Children
The Lion King is recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends The Lion King for ages 6 and up. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age must have a ticket.

Special Effects
Please note that strobe lighting is used during the show.

Recording equipment
The use of camera and sound recording equipment is strictly prohibited.

For tickets to the Edinburgh season, a transaction fee of £3.65 applies to all bookings.


For all venues, a postage fee of £1.95 applies to all bookings.


Guests aged 16 or under must be seated next to an accompanying adult. Children under the age of 3 cannot be admitted. Tickets will despatched approximately one month prior to the performance date.

Edinburgh Playhouse
Edinburgh, EH1 3AA


Wales Millennium Centre
Cardiff, CF10 5AL


Mayflower Theatre
Southampton, SO15 1GE


Alhambra Theatre
Bradford, BD7 1AJ

For any accessibility questions, please contact the individual venues -

Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
0800 912 6971


Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff
029 2063 6464


Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
02380 711 813


Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
01274 432 000

Find the answers you need on our comprehensive help page.

London's West End Musicals

Footer

Help