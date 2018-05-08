The Lion King, Group Sales
Discover the award-winning, landmark musical as your group escapes to the African Pridelands. Experience the stunning visual artistry, the unforgettable music and the exhilarating choreography of this musical theatre phenomenon. Enquire now for group availability and great rates.
Key Information
Education Group Rates
Standard Group Rates
Senior Group Rates
Education Programme
Education Workshops
UK Tour Group Sales
FAQs
Education group rates available for groups of 10+
Standard Pricing
Stalls & Royal Circle Seats £29.50
Grand Circle Seats £22.50
Off-Peak Pricing
Off-peak pricing applies to select performances up to February 14 2021, enquire for details.
Stalls & Royal Circle Seats £25.00
Grand Circle Seats £19.50
Education group sales currently available on selected seats and performances until February 14 2021, excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Valid for Tuesday to Thursday evenings and Wednesday matinee performances only. University and Full Time Education Group rates are also available. Please see terms and conditions for details
Please see the full terms and conditions at the end of this page.
Tickets from £42.50 - £57.50 reduced to £39.50
Tickets from £59.50 - £72.50 reduced to £49.50
Tickets from £75 - £87.50 reduced to £59.50
Minimum group size is 10+. Valid for Tuesday to Friday evenings and Wednesday matinee performances only. Not all seats are discounted. Prices and availability may vary on selected performances. Unavailable during school holiday periods. Group bookings for The Lion King on sale until February 14 2021.
Please see the full terms and conditions at the end of this page.
Senior groups of 10+ pay £35.00 per ticket for best available Stalls or Royal Circle seats for Wednesday (matinee and evening) performances only.
Please see the full terms and conditions at the end of this page.
Over one million pupils have already experienced The Lion King through its award-winning Education Programme. Combined with seeing the production, this programme will take your pupils on an engaging journey that they will never forget.
Developed by teachers, for teachers, the programme is fully curriculum linked to support subjects at KS2 and 3 and is easily adaptable.
All of the resources are available for free on the online hub, the easy to use search tool allows you to discover activities and lesson plans that are relevant for your classroom.
Discover more at lionkingeducation.co.uk
The Lion King workshops give students the rare opportunity to perform scenes, songs and dances from Disney’s imaginative production!
For The Lion King we offer four workshop options:
Movement and music
Musical theatre workshop using the iconic numbers Circle of Life or He Lives in You, adapted for all ages and ability levels.
Three different Spotlight Workshops:
Each of these have a focus on either Acting, Singing or Dancing. For more information visit the Education website’: https://www.lionkingeducation.co.uk/workshops
Workshops are £12.50 per pupil, 90 minutes in length, and take place in a rehearsal venue a short distance away from the Lyceum Theatre. Available for age seven and up with the purchase of a ticket to the show, minimum group size is 20.
For more information speak to a Group Sales Associate today on 0800 640 8101 or via email groupsales@disneytickets.co.uk.
To book a group to see The Lion King on its UK and Ireland tour, please visit thelionking.co.uk and select your preferred city.
Disney Guest Services
Have a question about Disney Tickets?
Find the answers you need on our comprehensive help page.
Terms and Conditions
Group Sales
Senior Citizens Group Sales
Education Group Rates up to Year 13
Education Group Rates University & Full Time
Group sales currently available on selected seats and performances until February 14 2021, excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Valid for Tuesday to Friday evenings and Wednesday matinee performances only. Minimum group size 10+. Not all seats are discounted. Prices may vary on selected performances. Group Tickets purchased shall not be offered for re-sale via social media channels to individual members, unless otherwise agreed in writing by The Walt Disney Company. Offer is subject to availability and may be revoked at any time. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges permitted. Prices, dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. Once issued, tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and is only valid for the event for which it is issued. The unlawful resale or attempted resale of the ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder agrees, by the use of the ticket, not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the show. Holder grants permission to Disney to use the holder’s image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission of the show. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted to the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own in the auditorium.
Senior Citizens group rates currently available on selected seats and performances until February 14 2021, excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Valid for Wednesday matinee and evening performances only. Groups of 10+ pay £35.00 per ticket in the Stalls & Royal Circle for the same performance. Senior Citizen group tickets purchased shall not be offered for re-sale via social media channels to individual members, unless agreed in writing by The Walt Disney Company. Offer is subject to availability and may be revoked at any time. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges permitted. Prices, dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. Once issued, tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and is only valid for the event for which it is issued. The unlawful resale or attempted resale of the ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder agrees, by the use of the ticket, not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the show. Holder grants permission to Disney to use the holder’s image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission of the show. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted to the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own in the auditorium.
Education group sales currently available on selected seats and performances until February 14 2021, excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Valid for Tuesday to Thursday evenings and Wednesday matinee performances only. Rate applies for groups of 10+ (primary or secondary school pupils up to and including Year 13). Groups pay £29.50 per ticket in the Stalls & Royal Circle and £22.50 in Grand Circle for the same performance. For off-peak performances, groups pay £25 per ticket in the Stalls & Royal Circle and £19.50 in Grand Circle for the same performance. For every ten (10) paid tickets, Group receives one (1) free ticket for use by a teacher. Education group tickets purchased shall not be offered for re-sale via social media channels to individual members, unless otherwise agreed in writing by The Walt Disney Company and all attendees must be from the same University or education group (we reserve the right to verify these details at the theatre). Offer is subject to availability and may be revoked at any time. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges permitted. Prices, dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. Once issued, tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and is only valid for the event for which it is issued. The unlawful resale or attempted resale of the ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder agrees, by the use of the ticket, not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the show. Holder grants permission to Disney to use the holder’s image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission of the show. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted to the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own in the auditorium.
University and Full Time Education group sales currently available on selected seats and performances until February 14 2021, excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Valid for Tuesday to Thursday evenings and Wednesday matinee performances only. Groups of 10+ (post Year 13) pay £33.50 per ticket in the Stalls & Royal Circle and £29.50 in Grand Circle for the same performance. Education group tickets purchased shall not be offered for re-sale via social media channels to individual members, unless agreed in writing by The Walt Disney Company. Offer is subject to availability and may be revoked at any time. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges permitted. Prices, dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. Once issued, tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and is only valid for the event for which it is issued. The unlawful resale or attempted resale of the ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder agrees, by the use of the ticket, not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the show. Holder grants permission to Disney to use the holder’s image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission of the show. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted to the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own in the auditorium.