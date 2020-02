How do I find out about access facilities at the theatre?

The Lyceum Theatre is fully accessible to disabled, deaf and visually impaired guests.

For full details on all access facilities please visit our accessibility page

If you have any specific requirements or questions please call 0800 912 6972 or email Lyceumboxoffice@theambassadors.com



Are there facilities for people with visual impairments?

The Lion King regularly schedules audio described performances for guests with visual impairments in association with Vocal Eyes.



Audio description in theatre is a live verbal commentary on the visual elements of a production, delivered as a performance unfolds, through a discreet headset.



Guide Dogs are welcome in an auditorium or can alternatively be left in the care of the theatre staff. If you intend to being a guide dog, please advise at the time of booking.



When are the next assisted performances?

Captioned performances by STAGETEXT - Sunday 2 August 2020 at 2:30pm.

NEW Audio Described performance by Vocaleyes - Sunday 9 August 2020 at 2:30pm.

Signed Language Interpreted performance by Theatre Sign - Sunday 23 August 2020 at 2:30pm.



Please note that it is advisable to book for these performances in advance as tickets are subject to availability.



How do I book access concessions?

Disabled, deaf and visually impaired concessions can be booked over the phone on 0800 912 6972, in person at the Box Office, or by emailing Lyceumboxoffice@theambassadors.com