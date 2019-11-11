Star Wars: Return of The Jedi In Concert - On Tour

Following the huge success of The Empire Strikes Back tour throughout the UK earlier this year, the iconic climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Return Of The Jedi, will be presented live in concert across the UK for the first time with a live symphony orchestra performing the iconic score of Oscar winner, John Williams along with the film shown in HD on a huge screen.

Return of the Jedi (1983) sees Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and co. joined by Yoda and the Ewoks in an adventure across the galaxy as Darth Vader prepares to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance.

Since the release of the first movie nearly 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, ground-breaking special effects and iconic music scores.