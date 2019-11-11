Update My Account Sign out
Star Wars: Return of The Jedi In Concert - On Tour

Following the huge success of The Empire Strikes Back tour throughout the UK earlier this year, the iconic climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Return Of The Jedi, will be presented live in concert across the UK for the first time with a live symphony orchestra performing the iconic score of Oscar winner, John Williams along with the film shown in HD on a huge screen.

Return of the Jedi (1983) sees Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and co. joined by Yoda and the Ewoks in an adventure across the galaxy as Darth Vader prepares to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance.

Since the release of the first movie nearly 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, ground-breaking special effects and iconic music scores.

Tour Dates

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham,
8 November 2020

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool,
9 November 2020

Cardiff St David’s Hall, Cardiff,
10 November 2020

Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield,
25 November 2020

Bath Forum, Bath,
26 November 2020

Manchester Bridgewater Hall, Manchester,
27 November 2020

Birmingham Symphony Hall, Birmingham,
28 November 2020

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow,
29 November 2020

Planning Your Visit

Performance Times
 7:30pm
Performances in Birmingham include a matinee performance at 3:00pm

Duration
 2 hours 35 minutes including one interval

Suitable For Children
 This film is classified U.
All guests under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Special Effects
 This film may include flashing images.

Recording equipment
 Photography and recording of any kind is strictly prohibited. Each venue will have its own policy, please check your venue website for more information.

Accessibility
 For any accessibility questions, please contact the individual venues directly

Once you have purchased your tickets online or via Guest Services you will receive a confirmation email.


Tickets will be dispatched closer to the performance time and can arrive up to 48 hours prior to the performance date. If you have not received your tickets 48 hours prior to the performance please call our Guest Services team on 0800 640 8101.


If you are collecting your tickets from the Venue Box Office, the cardholder must be present with valid identification.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham, NG1 5ND

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
Liverpool, L1 9BP

Cardiff St David’s Hall
Cardiff, CF10 1AH

Sheffield City Hall
Sheffield, S1 2JA

Bath Forum
Bath, BA1 1UG

Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Sheffield, M2 3WS

Birmingham Symphony Hall
Birmingham, B1 2EA

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow, G2 3NY

For any accessibility questions, please contact the individual venues directly:

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
trch.access@nottinghamcity.gov.uk
0115 989 5555

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Box Office
0151 709 3789
Access@liverpoolphil.com

Cardiff St David’s Hall
029 2087 8444

Sheffield City Hall
0114 2565593
boxoffice@sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Bath Forum
0844 888 9991

Manchester Bridgewater Hall
0161 907 9000
BoxOffice.Supervisor@bridgewater-hall.co.uk

Birmingham Symphony Hall
0121 780 4949.

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
0141 287 4350
info@glasgowlife.org.uk

