What are the performance times?

Friday 23rd October - 7:30pm

Saturday 24th October - 7.30pm

Sunday 25th October - 1.30pm and 6.30pm





How long is the performance?

Total running time is approximately 131 minutes plus one 25 minute interval.



Is the performance suitable for children?

Guests of all ages require a ticket.

The Return of the Jedi has been classified as ‘U’ for Universal by the British Board of Film Classification.

All guests under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.



Does the performance have special effects?

This film may include flashing images.



Can I record the performance?

The unauthorised use of cameras, audio and video equipment is not permitted.