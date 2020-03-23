What are the performance times?
Friday 23rd October - 7:30pm
Saturday 24th October - 7.30pm
Sunday 25th October - 1.30pm and 6.30pm
How long is the performance?
Total running time is approximately 131 minutes plus one 25 minute interval.
Is the performance suitable for children?
Guests of all ages require a ticket.
The Return of the Jedi has been classified as ‘U’ for Universal by the British Board of Film Classification.
All guests under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.
Does the performance have special effects?
This film may include flashing images.
Can I record the performance?
The unauthorised use of cameras, audio and video equipment is not permitted.
How do I get there?
To plan your journey by public transport visit Transport for London.
By underground and train
South Kensington and High Street Kensington are the closest underground stations to the Royal Albert Hall. It takes approximately 10-15 minutes to walk here from either station.
The nearest underground station offering step-free access from street to train is Green Park. Buses 9 and 10 travel from Green Park to the Hall.
Victoria and Paddington are the nearest National Rail stations, each are an approximate 30 minute walk away but offer tube and bus connections.
By bus
To reach The Royal Albert Hall by bus, use numbers 9/N9, 10, 52/N52, 70, 360, 452, 702.
By car
Please visit The Royal Albert Hall website for information regarding parking.
Once you have purchased your tickets online or via Guest Services you will receive a confirmation email.
Tickets will be dispatched closer to the performance time and can arrive up to 48 hours prior to the performance date. If you have not received your tickets 48 hours prior to the performance please call our Guest Services team on 0800 640 8101.
If you are collecting your tickets from the Venue Box Office, the cardholder must be present with valid identification.
Please visit the Royal Albert Hall Accessibility webpage for details or call our Guest Services team who can provide contact details