Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert UK Tour

Star Wars in Concert: The Empire Strikes Back at the Royal Albert Hall projected the second installment in the original trilogy of George Lucas’ classic saga and was accompanied by the Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Dirk Brossé – which took John Williams’ epic score to a breathtaking new dimension. The final performance was held on Tuesday 1 October 2019.

Tickets are no longer available to buy with Disney Tickets, however why not explore other Disney Tickets Shows.

