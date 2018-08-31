Update My Account Sign out
Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie nearly 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, ground-breaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by John Williams.

Fans will be now able to experience the scope and grandeur of the beloved Star Wars films in a live symphonic concert experience, as the Star Wars: Film Concert Series debuts with A New Hope.

