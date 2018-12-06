Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Pixar in Concert

They are the films that have captivated generations of kids and adults alike, creating beloved characters and influencing popular culture in an immeasurable way. Now, a brand-new version of Pixar In Concert, will come to four cities in the UK celebrating the most memorable moments from Pixar films, with a full orchestra performing the stunning score’s.

Films such as Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, Cars, Cars 2, Incredibles 2, Monsters Inc, Monsters University, Brave, Finding Dory, and Coco, will all have some of their most unforgettable musical moments performed live to a compilation of excerpts from the titles on a giant screen, in this this visually stunning, high-definition, multi-media show.

Featuring award-winning music from the likes of by Randy Newman, Michael Giacchino, and Thomas Newman, the arrangements take the audience on a magical journey through the Pixar back catalogue.

A show for Pixar fans of all ages!

Tickets are no longer available to buy with Disney Tickets, however why not explore other Disney Tickets Shows

Footer

Help