Pixar in Concert

They are the films that have captivated generations of kids and adults alike, creating beloved characters and influencing popular culture in an immeasurable way. Now, a brand-new version of Pixar In Concert, will come to four cities in the UK celebrating the most memorable moments from Pixar films, with a full orchestra performing the stunning score’s.

Films such as Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Ratatouille, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, Cars, Cars 2, Incredibles 2, Monsters Inc, Monsters University, Brave, Finding Dory, and Coco, will all have some of their most unforgettable musical moments performed live to a compilation of excerpts from the titles on a giant screen, in this this visually stunning, high-definition, multi-media show.

Featuring award-winning music from the likes of by Randy Newman, Michael Giacchino, and Thomas Newman, the arrangements take the audience on a magical journey through the Pixar back catalogue.

A show for Pixar fans of all ages!

Tickets are no longer available to buy with Disney Tickets, however why not explore other Disney Tickets Shows