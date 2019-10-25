Mary Poppins, Group Sales
Book your group to experience Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins. Start planning a practically perfect group outing today.
Group rates available for groups of 10+
Monday - Thursday until 12th November 2019 and Wednesday at 7pm from 14th November 2019.
£75.00 tickets for £55.00
£45.00 tickets for £35.00
Monday and Thursday performances from 14th November 2019
£85.00 tickets for £65.00
£50.00 tickets for £40.00
Group rates are available for Monday to Thursday performances. School rates are also available. Please see terms and conditions for details. Group rates are not permitted during these periods: 23rd December 2019 – 5th January 2020, 17th February 2020 – 23rd February 2020, 6th April 2020 – 19th April 2020, 25th May 2020 – 31st May 2020. Group bookings for Mary Poppins on sale until 28 June 2020.
Please see the full terms and conditions at the end of this page.
Education group rates available for groups of 10+
£85.00 tickets for £29.50
£75.00 tickets for £29.50
Plus one teacher goes free with every ten paid tickets.
School Group rates are available for Wednesday and Thursday performances from January 2020 to June 2020. School Group Rate applies to pupils up to the age of 18. Regular Group rates are also available. Please see terms and conditions for details. School Group rates are not permitted during these periods: 17th February 2020 – 23rd February 2020, 6th April 2020 – 19th April 2020, 25th May 2020 – 31st May 2020.
Mary Poppins Workshops give the students the rare opportunity to perform scenes, songs and choreography from this magical production.
For Mary Poppins we are offering two workshops:
Movement and music
Musical theatre workshop using the iconic number Supercalifragilisticexpalidous , adapted for all ages and ability levels.
Spotlight On Acting
Student explore extract from the Mary Poppins script, focusing on characterisation, intention, physicality and voice.
Workshops are £12.50 per pupil, 90 minutes in length, and take place in a rehearsal venue a short distance away from the Prince Edward Theatre. Available for age seven and up with the purchase of a ticket to the show, minimum group size is 20.
For more information speak to a Group Sales Associate today on 0800 640 8101 or via email groupsales@disneytickets.co.uk.
Mary Poppins offers a magical insight, for your pupils, into the enchanting world of the world’s favourite nanny.
These creative and practical resources have been created by teachers for use in the classroom. Each activity comes with learning objectives, instructions for a main lesson with additional ideas. These teachers’ notes are accompanied by activity sheets, supporting resources and curriculum guidance grid.
Primary schools
This resource is designed for pupils in the primary age range, 5-11 year olds, and includes five main activities plus ideas for assemblies. Each activity is based around the history, music, characters and story of Mary Poppins.
Includes sessions on Life in early 1900s and in particular the role of women, word magic, imagining the fantastic into their everyday, kite making and assembly ideas.
Secondary schools
This resource is designed for 11-16 year olds, has six main activities combined with extension and plenary activities.
This series of projects for students, 11-16 years olds explore; the context of the story, musical theatre, characterisation and adaptation. Students will engage in some of the creative processes behind bringing musicals to life on stage.
Teaching resources are freely available at www.marypoppinsonstage.co.uk
