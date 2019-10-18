Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Best seats available midweek

BOOK TICKETS

Mary Poppins - The Musical
Prince Edward Theatre, London

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins has returned to the Prince Edward Theatre, it's original West End home.

The magical story of the world’s favourite Nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. Starring Zizi Strallen, returning to play the title role following great acclaim on the recent sell-out international tour, Charlie Stemp as Bert, who recently gave an award-winning performance as Arthur Kipps in Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Half A Sixpence, Joseph Millson as Mr Banks, Amy Griffiths as Mrs Banks and the legendary Petula Clark as The Bird Woman.

Mary Poppins is currently booking through to 26 July 2020.

    

BOOK TICKETS

    

Planning Your Visit

Street map of the Prince Edward Theatre in London


How to get there
To plan your journey by public transport visit Transport for London.

By underground and train
Train: Charing Cross (approx. 550m)

Underground: Leicester Square (approx. 300m), Tottenham Court Road (approx. 400m)

By bus
To reach the theatre by bus, use numbers 3, 6, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 22, 23, 38, 88, 94, 139, 159, 453

By car
Parking: If you're driving into the West End to see the show, take advantage of the Q-Park Theatreland Parking Scheme saving you 50% off car parking for up to 24 hours. Present your Q-Park car park ticket for validation at our box office to qualify. Please note the discount does not apply to the pre-booking service. For full terms and conditions, participating car parks and locations visit Q-Park.

Alternatively, there is also parking available at Meters at Soho Square (approx 200m), Master Park at China Town and Poland Street and NCP at Brewer Street.

Performance Times
 Monday 7:30pm
Tuesday No Performance
Wednesday 7:00pm
Thursday 2:30pm and 7:30pm
Friday 7:30pm
Saturday 2:30pm and 7:30pm
Sunday 2:30pm


Duration
 Performance schedule to be confirmed. 

Suitability For Children
 Mary Poppins is recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults bringing young people, Mary Poppins is recommended for ages 7 and up, children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All guests aged 16 or under must be accompanied and seated next to the accompanying adult, they may not sit on their own within the auditorium. You could be refused entry if children are seated by themselves. All guests entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

Special effects
 Mary Poppins contains theatrical smoke & fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting and loud noises.

Recording equipment
 The use of camera and sound recording equipment is strictly prohibited.

The Prince Edward Theatre in London’s Soho is owned and operated by Delfont Mackintosh Theatres.

Enhanced security at the theatre
Your security is of the utmost importance to us. To make sure your visit is as safe as possible, enhanced security measures are currently in place at the theatre. As a result, it may take longer to get into the building. We therefore recommend you arrive in plenty of time to enable us to conduct bag checks. We strongly advise that you do not bring large bags to the theatre. Cloakroom facilities are available for coats and umbrellas, but we are unable to accept large bags and luggage.

Once you have purchased your tickets online or via Guest Services you will receive a confirmation email.

If you are collecting your tickets at the box office please print the confirmation and bring it to the box office on the day. We recommend arriving at least 30 minutes before the performance starts.

If you are expecting to receive your tickets by post, they may take up to 7 days to arrive. If you have not received your tickets 48 hours prior to the performance please call our Guest Services team on 0800 640 8101.

Find the answers you need on our comprehensive help page.

How do I find out about access facilities at the theatre?
 Full details of all access facilities can be found on the Prince Edward Theatre Website
If you have any specific requirements or questions please call 0344 482 5137 or email access@delfontmackintosh.co.uk

Are there facilities for people with visual impairments?
 Mary Poppins regularly schedules audio described performances for guests with visual impairments in association with Vocal Eyes.

Audio description in theatre is a live verbal commentary on the visual elements of a production, delivered as a performance unfolds, through a discreet headset.

Guide Dogs are welcome in an auditorium or can alternatively be left in the care of the theatre staff. If you intend to being a guide dog, please advise at the time of booking.

When are the next assisted performances?
Audio Described Performance
Monday 9th March 2020: 7.30pm

Captioned Performance
Monday 23rd March 2020: 7.30pm - SOLD OUT

How do I book access concessions?
 Disabled, deaf and visually impaired concessions can be booked over the phone on 0344 482 5137, in person at the Box Office, or by emailing access@delfontmackintosh.co.uk

More From Disney

Footer

Help