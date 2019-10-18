Mary Poppins - The Musical

Prince Edward Theatre, London

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins has returned to the Prince Edward Theatre, it's original West End home.

The magical story of the world’s favourite Nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. Starring Zizi Strallen, returning to play the title role following great acclaim on the recent sell-out international tour, Charlie Stemp as Bert, who recently gave an award-winning performance as Arthur Kipps in Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Half A Sixpence, Joseph Millson as Mr Banks, Amy Griffiths as Mrs Banks and the legendary Petula Clark as The Bird Woman.

Mary Poppins is currently booking through to 26 July 2020.