Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Marvel Universe LIVE!

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, action-packed battle to defend the universe from evil. This all new show unites Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before Loki gains control. This ancient artifact would allow Loki to achieve his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of the universe. Witness the cutting-edge special effects and immersive video projection in this legendary, live adventure.

Discover more Disney stage shows with Disney Tickets.

More from Disney Tickets

Footer

Help