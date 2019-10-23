-
Mary Poppins, London
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins returns to the Prince Edward Theatre, its original West End home, this October. The magical story of the world’s favourite Nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.
The Lion King, London
The award-winning, landmark musical is the perfect night out for your group. Escape to the African Pridelands as breath-taking masks and puppetry tell the story of Simba fulfilling his destiny to become King. Make an enquiry to check current availability.
Planning a school trip, event or group outing? With Disney Tickets Group Sales you can bring 10 or more people to see our award-winning shows, The Lion King and Mary Poppins. Our team will tailor your experience to suit your group’s specific needs. With us you could be eligible for excellent group rates, receive extra time to finalise payment as well as other great benefits. Speak to a sales associate today via email: groupsales@disneytickets.co.uk or call 0800 640 8101 (9am to 9pm GMT/BST)