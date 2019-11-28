Frozen The Musical

Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

Get ready to experience the magical wonder of Disney’s FROZEN as it comes alive at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane from October 2020. This brand new West End musical celebrates the extraordinary story that melted hearts across the world.

Ground-breaking sets and special effects, exquisite costumes and innovative stagecraft combine to stunning effect in this magical experience that will delight audiences of all ages and sweep you away to the world of Arendelle with all its heart, humour and powerful storytelling.

FROZEN is brought to the stage by an award-winning creative team, with direction by Tony® and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage and a book by Academy® and BAFTA Award winner Jennifer Lee. The show features the cherished songs from the original film alongside new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Grammy® and Academy Award-winning writers of the global phenomenon Let It Go.

Ticket Booking Information

Priority booking opens at 10am (GMT) on Monday 3 February

Group and education group booking opens 24 February

General booking begins 6 March

Performances begin end of October