Disney's Broadway Hits

Royal Albert Hall, London

For over two decades, Disney on Broadway has astonished millions worldwide with theatrical magic that amazes and entertains.

Following sell-out performances in 2016, Disney’s Broadway Hits returns to the world famous Royal Albert Hall stage. Audiences have another opportunity to experience this unforgettable night of music featuring songs from award-winning Disney on Broadway shows performed live by world-class singers and stars from the West End and Europe accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

This musical extravaganza features songs from best-loved Tony® and Academy Award®-winning scores including Beauty and the Beast, Aida, The Lion King, Aladdin, Mary Poppins, Tarzan and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. This memorable music showcase celebrates the exceptional talent of some of today’s greatest composers and lyricists, including Kristin Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Alan Menken, Elton John, Tim Rice, Phil Collins as well as Richard & Robert Sherman.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions



Tickets are no longer available to buy with Disney Tickets, however why not explore other Disney Tickets Shows.

