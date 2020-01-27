Special offer when buying 4+ tickets before 14th Feb
Disneyland® Paris Pride
It’s back! Are you and your family ready to live your best lives and sparkle with the joy of diversity during Disneyland® Paris Pride from 8pm–2am on 6 June 2020? Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Disneyland® Park like never before—loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow.
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the incredible experiences that are lined up ready to make an unforgettable event for everyone.
- A fun, vibrant and colourful atmosphere coming to Disneyland® Park
- The Magical March of Diversity Parade
- A dance party with DJs and special guest performers to be revealed soon
- Another chance to perform your favourite Disney song in the Disney Magic Lip-Sync-Along
- Disney Character encounters to share a magical moment
- The rare chance to ride a selection of our thrilling attractions late into the night
- And many more magical surprises!
Disneyland® Paris Pride requires specific tickets to attend.
