Special offer when buying 4+ tickets before 14th Feb

Disneyland® Paris Pride

It’s back! Are you and your family ready to live your best lives and sparkle with the joy of diversity during Disneyland® Paris Pride from 8pm–2am on 6 June 2020? Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Disneyland® Park like never before—loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the incredible experiences that are lined up ready to make an unforgettable event for everyone.

  • A fun, vibrant and colourful atmosphere coming to Disneyland® Park
  • The Magical March of Diversity Parade
  • A dance party with DJs and special guest performers to be revealed soon
  • Another chance to perform your favourite Disney song in the Disney Magic Lip-Sync-Along
  • Disney Character encounters to share a magical moment
  • The rare chance to ride a selection of our thrilling attractions late into the night
  • And many more magical surprises!

Disneyland® Paris Pride requires specific tickets to attend.

Full Price (1-3 tickets only)

Early Booker Offer (4+ tickets only)

book tickets
book tickets

Planning Your Visit

Early Booker Terms & Conditions for Special offer
- The special offer is only applicable to bookings of 4 of more people to a maximum of 12 tickets per booking.
- The special offer is valid for bookings made up to the 14th Feb.
- Disneyland® Paris Pride Standard Ticket £67.33*
- Disneyland® Paris Pride Plus Ticket £87.46*
- The Pride Party will take place in the Disneyland® Park from 8pm to 2am. Access from 4pm until 2am (and the Walk Disney Studios® Park until official closing time). A fun, vibrant Pride atmosphere for the first time ever


General on-sale
- Disneyland® Paris Pride Standard Ticket £79.21*
- Disneyland® Paris Pride Plus Ticket £97.01*

*child from 3 to 11 years old inclusive

Date of event
 6 June 2020

Whats included
 - A fun, vibrant and colourful atmosphere
- The Magical March of Diversity Parade
- A dance party with DJs and special guest performers
- Disney Characters out and about, excited to share a magical moment with you
- The rare chance to ride our thrilling attractions late into the night
- Disney Magic Lip-Sync-Along

Google Maps of Disneyland Paris

How to get there


For travel information and how to get to the Park please visit the Disneyland® Paris website

Disneyland® Paris Pride Standard Ticket gives access to the park from 8pm till 2am

Disneyland® Paris Pride Plus Ticket gives access to the park from 4pm till 2am

Find the answers you need on our comprehensive help page.

To find out more information regarding accessibility on the Disneyland® Paris website

