Disneyland ® Paris Pride

It’s back! Are you and your family ready to live your best lives and sparkle with the joy of diversity during Disneyland® Paris Pride from 8pm–2am on 6 June 2020? Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Disneyland® Park like never before—loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow.



Here’s a sneak peek at some of the incredible experiences that are lined up ready to make an unforgettable event for everyone.



A fun, vibrant and colourful atmosphere coming to Disneyland ® Park

Park The Magical March of Diversity Parade

A dance party with DJs and special guest performers to be revealed soon

Another chance to perform your favourite Disney song in the Disney Magic Lip-Sync-Along

Disney Character encounters to share a magical moment

The rare chance to ride a selection of our thrilling attractions late into the night

And many more magical surprises!

Disneyland® Paris Pride requires specific tickets to attend.