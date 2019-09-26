Performance Times

Please click the Book Tickets button next to your venue of choice to see the performance schedule.



Duration

Each Disney On Ice performance lasts approximately 2 hours and includes one 15-20 minute intermission.



Suitable For Children

Disney On Ice is suitable for all ages, although we recommend ages two and up. All guests under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of two can attend the show without a ticket if they sit on a parent or guardian’s lap throughout the performance.



Special Effects

Disney On Ice may include theatrical smoke and fog effects, pyrotechnics and strobe lighting.



Recording equipment

Still cameras are permitted, provided that they are non-professional cameras and the photos are intended for personal use only. No video cameras of any kind are allowed in the arena. Digital camera policies are different from arena to arena, so if you have concerns, please contact the specific arena in your area to verify policy details.



Accessibility

Please check the venue website for details on accessibility or call our Guest Services team who can provide contact details.