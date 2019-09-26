Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival

Enter a world of adventure featuring daring tales from across the kingdom in Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival. Join fearless wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to return the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Journey alongside royal sisters Anna and Elsa, the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven from Disney’s Frozen. Dive “Under The Sea” with a show-stopping performance by Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Get tangled up with the sassy and spirited Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled, and get swept away by the enchantment of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. It will be a magical mix of royalty when Disney On Ice brings this winsome wonderland to a city near you!

Tour Dates

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool,
26 March 2020 - 29 March 2020

The SSE Arena, London,
2 April 2020 - 5 April 2020

First Direct Arena, Leeds,
9 April 2020 - 12 April 2020

Book Tickets
Book Tickets
Book Tickets

SSE Hydro, Glasgow
16 April 2020 - 19 April 2020

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
23 April 2020 - 26 April 2020

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
30 April 2020 - 3 May 2020

Book Tickets
Book Tickets
Book Tickets

Planning Your Visit

Performance Times
Please click the Book Tickets button next to your venue of choice to see the performance schedule.

Duration
Each Disney On Ice performance lasts approximately 2 hours and includes one 15-20 minute intermission.

Suitable For Children
Disney On Ice is suitable for all ages, although we recommend ages two and up. All guests under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of two can attend the show without a ticket if they sit on a parent or guardian’s lap throughout the performance.

Special Effects
Disney On Ice may include theatrical smoke and fog effects, pyrotechnics and strobe lighting.

Recording equipment
Still cameras are permitted, provided that they are non-professional cameras and the photos are intended for personal use only. No video cameras of any kind are allowed in the arena. Digital camera policies are different from arena to arena, so if you have concerns, please contact the specific arena in your area to verify policy details.

Accessibility
Please check the venue website for details on accessibility or call our Guest Services team who can provide contact details.

Once you have purchased your tickets online or via Guest Services you will receive a confirmation email.

All tickets will be despatched closer to the performance time and can arrive up to 48 hours prior to the performance date. If you have not received your tickets 48 hours prior to the performance please call our Guest Services team on 0800 640 8101.

M&S Bank Arena
Liverpool, L3 4FP


The SSE Arena,
London, HA9 0AA


First Direct Arena,
Leeds, LS2 8BY


SSE Hydro,
Glasgow, G3 8YW


Motorpoint Arena,
Cardiff, CF10 2EQ


Resorts World Arena,
Birmingham, B40 1NT

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
0344 8000 400


The SSE Arena, London
020 8782 5629


First Direct Arena, Leeds
0800 988 4440


SSE Hydro, Glasgow
0141 248 3000


Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
029 2023 4509


Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
0121 780 4141

Find the answers you need on our comprehensive help page.

More From Disney Tickets

Footer

Help