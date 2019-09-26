Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival
Enter a world of adventure featuring daring tales from across the kingdom in Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival. Join fearless wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to return the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Journey alongside royal sisters Anna and Elsa, the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven from Disney’s Frozen. Dive “Under The Sea” with a show-stopping performance by Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Get tangled up with the sassy and spirited Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled, and get swept away by the enchantment of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. It will be a magical mix of royalty when Disney On Ice brings this winsome wonderland to a city near you!
Tour Dates
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool,
26 March 2020 - 29 March 2020
The SSE Arena, London,
2 April 2020 - 5 April 2020
First Direct Arena, Leeds,
9 April 2020 - 12 April 2020
SSE Hydro, Glasgow
16 April 2020 - 19 April 2020
Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
23 April 2020 - 26 April 2020
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
30 April 2020 - 3 May 2020