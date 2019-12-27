Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience when Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic and skates into a city near you. Be charmed by a cast of over 50 unforgettable Disney characters, with Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, the spirited Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many of the Disney Princesses including Jasmine, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.



Relive the magic of Disney’s Frozen with Anna, Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Sing-along to over 30 unforgettable songs including favourites like “Let It Go”, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”, and “Hakuna Matata”. Be thrilled by exciting moments from Disney’s The Lion King, Disney●Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Dory, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more, leaving your whole family captivated with memories that will last them a lifetime. This skating spectacular is truly a century of Disney Magic which all started by a Mouse!



Discover more Disney stage shows with Disney Tickets.