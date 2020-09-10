What are the performance times?

Leicester:

Tuesday - 7:30pm

Wednesday - 7:30pm

Thursday - 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Friday - 7:30pm

Saturday - 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday - 2:30pm

Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol:

Tuesday - 7:30pm

Wednesday - 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Thursday - 7:30pm

Friday - 7:30pm

Saturday - 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday - 2:30pm



How long is the show?

Please check back closer to the time of your performance to find out this information.





Does the show use any special effects?

Beauty and the Beast contains theatrical smoke and fog effects, video projection as well as strobe lighting during parts of the show.





Is there a minimum age requirement to attend the show?

Beauty and the Beast is recommended for a general audience. We recommend the production for ages 6 and up. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a valid ticket.





What should I wear?

There is no dress code at the theatre. For all performances, attire should be comfortable and appropriate for the occasion.





Is official show merchandise available to purchase?

Merchandise is available to purchase before and after the show, and during the interval across a number of locations inside the theatre. You can pay for merchandise with either cash or credit/debit card – all card types are accepted.