Beauty and the Beast the Musical
Disney proudly invites you to ‘Be Our Guest’ as the most enchanted musical of all time, Beauty and the Beast, returns to the UK stage in 2021.
Spectacularly reimagined using the latest theatrical innovations, this beloved ‘tale as old as time’ will be brought to life on stage like never before, with all the charm and elegance audiences expect from Belle and her Beast.
Disney first debuted Beauty and the Beast on Broadway 26 years ago, the original creative team have reunited on this new production that features all of the spellbinding music and lyrics of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.
Tour Dates
Leicester Curve
Tuesday 25 May - Saturday 26 June 2021
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin
Thursday 8 July - Saturday 31 July 2021
Bristol Hippodrome
Thursday 12 August - Saturday 18 September 2021
Liverpool Empire
Thursday 23 September - Saturday 16 October 2021
Edinburgh Playhouse
Thursday 21 October - Saturday 27 November 2021
Planning Your Visit
Show Info
Locations
Ticket Info
Guest Services
Accessibility
What are the performance times?
Leicester:
Tuesday - 7:30pm
Wednesday - 7:30pm
Thursday - 2:30pm and 7:30pm
Friday - 7:30pm
Saturday - 2:30pm and 7:30pm
Sunday - 2:30pm
Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol:
Tuesday - 7:30pm
Wednesday - 2:30pm and 7:30pm
Thursday - 7:30pm
Friday - 7:30pm
Saturday - 2:30pm and 7:30pm
Sunday - 2:30pm
How long is the show?
Please check back closer to the time of your performance to find out this information.
Does the show use any special effects?
Beauty and the Beast contains theatrical smoke and fog effects, video projection as well as strobe lighting during parts of the show.
Is there a minimum age requirement to attend the show?
Beauty and the Beast is recommended for a general audience. We recommend the production for ages 6 and up. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a valid ticket.
What should I wear?
There is no dress code at the theatre. For all performances, attire should be comfortable and appropriate for the occasion.
Is official show merchandise available to purchase?
Merchandise is available to purchase before and after the show, and during the interval across a number of locations inside the theatre. You can pay for merchandise with either cash or credit/debit card – all card types are accepted.
Leicester Curve
Leicester, LE1 1SB
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
Dublin, D02 PA03
Bristol Hippodrome
Bristol, BS1 4UZ
Liverpool Empire
Liverpool, L1 1JE
Edinburgh Playhouse
Edinburgh, EH1 3AA
Can I book concessions?
Guests aged 16 or under must be seated next to an accompanying adult. Children under the age of 3 cannot be admitted into the theatre.
When will I receive my tickets?
All tickets are Print at Home – tickets will be emailed approximately 14 days prior to the performance.
Booking Fees
A transaction fee of £3.65 applies to all bookings.
For any accessibility questions, please contact the individual venues -
Leicester Curve
0116 242 3560
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin
01 677 7770
Bristol Hippodrome
0800 912 6971
Liverpool Empire
0800 912 6971
Edinburgh Playhouse
0800 912 6971