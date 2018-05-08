Aladdin, Group Sales
Take your group on a magical journey that they will never forget at the beloved and spectacular West End musical.
Great adult and education group rates are available.
Key Information
Standard Group Rates
Education Group Rates
Senior Group Rates
Education Programme
Education Workshops
FAQs
Group rates available for groups of 10+
Monday to Thursday performances
Stalls & Royal Circle Seats £39.50
Grand Circle Seats £29.50
Friday performances
Stalls & Royal Circle Seats £45.00
Grand Circle Seats £35.00
Group booking for Aladdin on sale until 31st August 2019.
Please see the full terms and conditions at the end of this page.
Education group rates available for groups of 10+
Standard Pricing
Stalls & Royal Circle Seats £29.50
Grand Circle Seats £22.50
Off-Peak Pricing
Off-peak pricing applies to select performances up to 31st August 2019, enquire for details.
Stalls & Royal Circle Seats £25.00
Grand Circle Seats £19.50
Plus one teacher goes free with every ten paid tickets.
Available Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30pm performances and Thursday matinee performances at 2:30pm. Unavailable during school holiday periods. University and Full Time Education Group rates are also available. Please see terms and conditions for details.
Please see the full terms and conditions at the end of this page.
Senior groups of 10+ pay £35 per ticket for best available Stalls or Dress Circle seats, plus one group organiser goes free with every ten paid tickets. Valid Monday – Thursday 7.30pm performances and Thursday 2.30pm performances, excluding school holidays.
Please see the full terms and conditions at the end of this page.
Take your class on a wonderful journey with the Aladdin education programme! Combined with seeing the production, this programme will offer your pupils an experience that they will never forget.
Developed by teachers, for teachers, the programme is fully curriculum linked and easily adaptable to your group’s needs.
All of the resources are available for free on a dedicated website – start exploring at aladdineducation.co.uk
Aladdin workshops give students the rare opportunity to perform scenes, songs and dances from Disney’s spectacular production! Workshops are £12.50 per pupil, 90 minutes in length, and take place in a rehearsal venue a short distance away from the Prince Edward Theatre. Available for age 7 and up with the purchase of a ticket to the show, minimum group size 20+.
For more information call the Disney Tickets Group Sales team on 0800 640 8101.
Terms and Conditions
Group Sales
Senior Citizens Group Sales
Education Group Rates up to Year 13
Education Group Rates University & Full Time
Group sales currently available on selected performances until June 2019, excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Valid for Monday to Friday evenings and Thursday matinee performances only. Monday to Thursday performances Groups of 10+ pay £39.50 per ticket in the Stalls & Royal Circle and £29.50 in the Grand Circle for the same performance. Friday performances Groups of 10+ pay £45 per ticket in the Stalls & Royal Circle and £35 in the Grand Circle for the same performance. Group Tickets purchased shall not be offered for re-sale via social media channels to individual members, unless otherwise agreed in writing by The Walt Disney Company. Offer is subject to availability, may be revoked at any time and not available on premium seating. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges permitted. Prices, dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. Once issued, tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and is only valid for the event for which it is issued. The unlawful resale or attempted resale of the ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder agrees, by the use of the ticket, not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the show. Holder grants permission to Disney to use the holder’s image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission of the show. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted to the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own in the auditorium.
Group sales currently available on selected performances until June 2019, excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Valid for Monday to Thursday performances. Groups of 10+ pay £35.00 per ticket in the Stalls & Royal Circle. For every ten (10) tickets purchased the group receives one (1) additional ticket free for the same performance. Group Tickets purchased shall not be offered for re-sale via social media channels to individual members, unless otherwise agreed in writing by The Walt Disney Company. Offer is subject to availability, may be revoked at any time and not available on premium seating. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges permitted. Prices, dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. Once issued, tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and is only valid for the event for which it is issued. The unlawful resale or attempted resale of the ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder agrees, by the use of the ticket, not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the show. Holder grants permission to Disney to use the holder’s image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission of the show. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted to the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own in the auditorium.
Education group sales currently available on certain performances for groups of 10 or more for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening and Thursday matinee performances only. Rates shown, valid for certain performances until 30 May 2019. £19.50/£25.00 rates available for selected performances 4th September 2018 – 18th October 2018, 6th – 22nd November 2018, 26th February 2019 – 4th April 2019 and 23rd April – 23rd May 2019. £22.50/£29.50 rates available for selected performances 23rd October – 1st November 2018 and 27th November – 14th February 2019. Excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Not all seats at eligible performances are available for group rate. Valid for every ten (10) paid tickets, Group receives one (1) free ticket for use by a teacher. Education group tickets purchased shall not be offered for re-sale via social media channels to individual members, unless otherwise agreed in writing by The Walt Disney Company. Offer is subject to availability, may be revoked at any time and not available on premium seating. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges permitted. Prices, dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. Once issued, tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and is only valid for the event for which it is issued. The unlawful resale or attempted resale of the ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder agrees, by the use of the ticket, not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the show. Holder grants permission to Disney to use the holder’s image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission of the show. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted to the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own in the auditorium.
University and Full Time Education group sales currently available on selected performances until February 2019 excluding school holiday periods and additional black-out dates as determined by Disney in its sole discretion. Valid for Tuesday to Thursday evenings and Thursday matinee performances only. Groups of 10+ (post Year 13) pay £35.00 per ticket in the Stalls & Royal Circle and £29.50 in Grand Circle for the same performance. For every ten (10) paid tickets, Group receives one (1) free ticket free for use by a teacher. Education group tickets purchased shall not be offered for re-sale via social media channels to individual members, unless otherwise agreed in writing by The Walt Disney Company. Offer is subject to availability, may be revoked at any time and not available on premium seating. All sales final. No refunds or exchanges permitted. Prices, dates, times and cast subject to change without notice. Once issued, tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen or destroyed and is only valid for the event for which it is issued. The unlawful resale or attempted resale of the ticket is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder agrees, by the use of the ticket, not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the show. Holder grants permission to Disney to use the holder’s image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded video or other transmission of the show. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted to the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own in the auditorium.