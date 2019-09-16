Coming to the West End
Touring Across the UK
-
Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival
Enter a world of adventure featuring daring tales from across the kingdom in Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival. Tickets on sale now.
DISNEY ON ICE
-
Star Wars: Return of The Jedi In Concert - On Tour
Return of the Jedi (1983) sees Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and co. joined by Yoda and the Ewoks in an adventure across the galaxy as Darth Vader prepares to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Tickets on sale now.
Star Wars In Concert
Disneyland® Paris Events
-
Pride
It’s back! Are you and your family ready to live your best lives and sparkle with the joy of diversity during Disneyland® Paris Pride from 8pm–2am on 6 June 2020?
PRIDE
-
Electroland
Sign-up now to receive the latest news and information about Disneyland® Paris Electroland 2020, including how to purchase tickets.
ELECTROLAND