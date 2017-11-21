Fight for the galaxy like never before
- Lightsaber Battles – Perfect your lightsaber skills by taking on menacing villains
- Strategic Combat – Lead Rebel forces against the Empire in large scale ground war
- Holochess – Outwit your opponents in the ultimate game of concentration and strategy
- Featuring characters from across the Star Wars universe including Kylo Ren, Darth Vader and C3-PO
In the box
The system is made up of three different components: Lenovo’s Mirage AR headset, a highly detailed Lightsaber controller and a tracking beacon which all come to life when teamed with the Star War’s: Jedi Challenges smartphone app