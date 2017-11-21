Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Fight for the galaxy like never before

  • Lightsaber Battles – Perfect your lightsaber skills by taking on menacing villains
  • Strategic Combat – Lead Rebel forces against the Empire in large scale ground war
  • Holochess – Outwit your opponents in the ultimate game of concentration and strategy
  • Featuring characters from across the Star Wars universe including Kylo Ren, Darth Vader and C3-PO

In the box

The system is made up of three different components: Lenovo’s Mirage AR headset, a highly detailed Lightsaber controller and a tracking beacon which all come to life when teamed with the Star War’s: Jedi Challenges smartphone app

  • Lightsaber controller

    /
  • Lenovo Mirage AR headset

    /

    /
  • Lenovo tracking beacon

    /

    /
  • Mobile phone dock

    /

    /
  • Lightsaber controller and headset

    /

    /

    • Available now at the following UK retailers:

    LENOVO GAME

    Available now at the following ROI retailers:

    LENOVO ARNOTTS

    More from Star Wars

    Footer

    Help