Grab those Mickey ears because you could be in with the chance of winning a family holiday to Orlando, Florida where you’ll get to explore all the action, excitement and magic of the six Disney parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Plus you’ll get the exclusive opportunity to watch the series finale of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, LIVE, from Magic Kingdom Park.
To be in with a chance of winning this magical competition, answer the multiple choice question below.

Prize

One five night holiday to Walt Disney World for up to four people.

• Return economy flights for up to four people operated by Virgin Atlantic from London Gatwick (LGW) or Manchester (MAN) to Orlando (MCO) on Friday 3rd April 2020 returning on Wednesday 8th April 2020, landing on Thursday 9th April 2020. Flight times will be fixed and will be advised at a later date.

• Four round trip ground transfers between the Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort via a planned transport service

• Room accommodations consisting of one standard room (with a maximum of four persons per room) for five night(s) at a hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort selected by Disney in its sole discretion; based on availability. In this case, Disney's All Star Sports Resort

• Six-Day Park Hopper Tickets for up to four people, providing entrance to all 6 Disney Parks

• One Disney Gift Card with a value of $2,500.00. Subject to restrictions

• Tickets to watch the series finale of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

    Flight of Passage ride in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom

    Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

    Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Magic Kingdom

    Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

    Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

