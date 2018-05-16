8 Most Romantic Disney Weddings
If you need inspiration for your own royal celebration, join us as we count down the most memorable and romantic Disney weddings ever.
8) 101 Dalmatians
A perfect ceremony for those who only need their partner and pet in attendance, Roger and Anita said “I do” in a beautifully intimate service at sunset. Nearby their canine counterparts also made the ultimate commitment surrounded by red roses.
7) The Princess and the Frog
No real-life royal bride would ever dare to wear anything other than classic white, but Tiana made a lime green wedding gown look good. After falling in love with Prince Naveen as a frog, their wedding kiss is all they needed to transform back into humans.
6) The Incredibles
Before Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack, Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl became Mr and Mrs Parr in front of a church full of Supers. Despite arriving so late the bride was waiting for him at the altar, Helen jumps into Bob’s arms for a romantic first kiss as husband and wife.
5) Robin Hood
A horse-drawn carriage, church bells and delighted animal townsfolk make this arguably the sweetest Disney wedding. Estranged childhood sweethearts Robin Hood and Maid Marian eventually got their dream wedding after saving Nottingham from Prince John.
4) Up
Speaking of childhood sweethearts, 9-year-old Carl and Ellie bond over their shared love of adventure and grow up together. While most fairytales end with a wedding, their ceremony is only the beginning as we watch them go through the ups and downs of married life.
3) Tangled Ever After
Eugene and Rapunzel learned the hard way to never let a horse and a chameleon be ring bearers. Pascal and Maximus go on a town-destroying adventure to retrieve the wedding bands, making it back in time for a picture-perfect end to Corona’s royal wedding.
2) The Little Mermaid
What’s more romantic than a wedding at sea? Princess Ariel risked everything to be with Prince Eric, and just as it seemed she would not get to live life as a human, her father transforms her and the pair married to the delight of both humans and mermans.
1) Cinderella
Despite Lady Tremaine’s best efforts, Cinderella and the glass slipper were a perfect fit, freeing her to marry Prince Charming in a lavish royal ceremony. Moments after being reunited with her footwear again, the newly-married couple left in a horse-drawn carriage and lived happily ever after.