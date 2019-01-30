Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work at Pizza Planet? Or perhaps, sushi’s more your style with a shift at Harryhausen's Sushi?

Luckily shopDisney has you sorted with a new collection of clothing, homeware, accessories and stationery inspired by the businesses featured in the Disney•Pixar movies.

Featuring businesses from across the Disney•Pixar universe, such as Gusteau’s from Ratatouille, Harryhausen's Sushi from Monsters Inc. and Pizza Planet from Toy Story, working within your favourite movies is almost a reality.