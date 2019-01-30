Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work at Pizza Planet? Or perhaps, sushi’s more your style with a shift at Harryhausen's Sushi?

Luckily shopDisney has you sorted with a new collection of clothing, homeware, accessories and stationery inspired by the businesses featured in the Disney•Pixar movies. 

Featuring businesses from across the Disney•Pixar universe, such as Gusteau’s from Ratatouille, Harryhausen's Sushi from Monsters Inc. and Pizza Planet from Toy Story, working within your favourite movies is almost a reality. 

SHOP NOW

Clothing

Everyone loves Pizza, but how about Pizza Planet Pizza? Show your love for the cosmic-themed cuisine with this Pizza Planet themed hoody. Inspired by the Pizza Planet pizza boxes, the aliens won’t be the only ones saying: ‘Oooo!’. Take a trip to Al's Toy Barn from Toy Story 2 with this Al’s Toy Barn t-shirt and tote bag, just make sure to keep your toys well away from it's owner, Al McWhiggin.

Homeware

For on-the-go, pick up the Mike Wazowski Bento Box, perfect for snacking and sushi. Paired with these Harryhausen's Sushi chopsticks, you’ll be a sushi samurai in no time. For dinner times at home, serve up a treat with this Pizza Planet pizza board, or store away your herbs and spices inside this storage jar, straight from the shelves of Gusteau’s.

Stationery

Inspire your everyday with the ‘Anyone Can Cook’ notebook from Gusteau’s, inspired by Remy’s favourite cookery book from Ratatouille. Match your notebook with a ‘La Ratatouille’ pen from this collection of pens, along with seven other businesses such as ‘Sunnyside Day Care’ from Toy Story 3, ‘Buy and Large’ from WALL-E and ‘Child Detection Agency'’ from Monsters Inc.

SHOP NOW

Footer

Help