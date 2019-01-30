Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work at Pizza Planet? Or perhaps, sushi’s more your style with a shift at Harryhausen's Sushi?
Luckily shopDisney has you sorted with a new collection of clothing, homeware, accessories and stationery inspired by the businesses featured in the Disney•Pixar movies.
Featuring businesses from across the Disney•Pixar universe, such as Gusteau’s from Ratatouille, Harryhausen's Sushi from Monsters Inc. and Pizza Planet from Toy Story, working within your favourite movies is almost a reality.
Clothing
Everyone loves Pizza, but how about Pizza Planet Pizza? Show your love for the cosmic-themed cuisine with this Pizza Planet themed hoody. Inspired by the Pizza Planet pizza boxes, the aliens won’t be the only ones saying: ‘Oooo!’. Take a trip to Al's Toy Barn from Toy Story 2 with this Al’s Toy Barn t-shirt and tote bag, just make sure to keep your toys well away from it's owner, Al McWhiggin.
Homeware
For on-the-go, pick up the Mike Wazowski Bento Box, perfect for snacking and sushi. Paired with these Harryhausen's Sushi chopsticks, you’ll be a sushi samurai in no time. For dinner times at home, serve up a treat with this Pizza Planet pizza board, or store away your herbs and spices inside this storage jar, straight from the shelves of Gusteau’s.
Stationery
Inspire your everyday with the ‘Anyone Can Cook’ notebook from Gusteau’s, inspired by Remy’s favourite cookery book from Ratatouille. Match your notebook with a ‘La Ratatouille’ pen from this collection of pens, along with seven other businesses such as ‘Sunnyside Day Care’ from Toy Story 3, ‘Buy and Large’ from WALL-E and ‘Child Detection Agency'’ from Monsters Inc.