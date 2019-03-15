Are you friends with a Disney fan who has it all or perhaps you’re looking for a unique gift with a special sprinkling of magic?
Take a look at the Personalised Gifts collection at shopDisney where we have whoosits and whatsits for everyone and anyone. From personalised phone cases to mugs and notebooks, you’re bound to find the perfect personalised gift.
Disney Princess Monogram Collection
Treat them like a Princess with a personalised piece from the Princess Collection, customisable and exclusive to shopDisney. Choose a design featuring Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Aurora, Belle or Ariel with character-inspired artwork, and customisable with their initials. Get them a personalised mug, phone case, cushion or wash bag, and they’ll be feeling royal in no time.
Personalised Soft Toys
Everyone has their favourite character and a personalised soft toy is a great gift to give. Our all-time favourite pals are Mickey and Minnie who can be personalised at shopDisney. Enter your friend’s name or a special message, and it’ll be printed on the feet of these iconic characters. Give them the gift of warm hugs with an Olaf soft toy, or make them feel part of your family with a Stitch soft toy; both available with a personalised soft lettered tag.
Mickey Monogrammed Collection
If they’re a fan of Mickey, check out the Mickey Monogrammed Collection, also customisable and exclusive to shopDisney. Choose from an array of colours, patterns and fonts and make your pal a truly unique gift. The collection includes a personalised mug, phone case and notebook, all featuring the initials of their name.