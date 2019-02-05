Now More Than Ever: 2019 Is the Time to Visit Walt Disney World Resort
With numerous parks to explore there is always plenty to see and do at Walt Disney World Resort, but in 2019 there are new time-limited events that need to be experienced to be believed.
Spread across four theme parks and two water parks, featuring some of your favourite characters, here is everything you need to know about what’s happening at Walt Disney World this year.
Magic Kingdom Park
Mickey's 90th Anniversary celebrations may have come to an end but the True Originals, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, are still being honoured in Magic Kingdom Park. Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration invites you to sing, dance and party with them in front of Cinderella’s Castle.
The ‘Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party' will feature live singers performing new arrangements of ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ songs with back-up from Mickey and Minnie’s pals. Along with new merchandise and speciality food and drink, Mickey and Minnie will be hosting meet and greets at Town Square Theatre.
And as this is a Surprise Celebration, you can expect more limited-time entertainment and other experiences to pop up around Magic Kingdom Park.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This amazing park celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2019 where beloved Pixar characters will be on hand for the party. ‘An Incredible Celebration’ will feature Mr Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone in ‘The Super Shindig’ dance party.
In the park itself, Pixar Place will transform into Municiberg city block where you’ll have a chance to meet super designer Edna Mode, and possibly spot the multi-powered Jack-Jack.
Elsewhere, at Walt Disney Presents, the door to the monster world will open giving guests a chance to meet Mike and Sulley from Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
On March 31, the Pixar party continues when Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy rolls into Disney’s Hollywood Studios. In this new show experience, you’ll come face to face with Lightning and learn from his years of experience on the track. Outside the Racing Academy, you’ll also get to meet his pal, Cruz Ramirez.
Disney's Animal Kingdom
Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park is the place to be for fans of The Lion King as it’s hosting several events in honour of the animated film’s 25th anniversary. On Discovery Island, Timon and Rafiki will host the ‘Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party’ where you can let your inner animal roam free.
You can also take photos with special, dimensional backgrounds recreating scenes from the film in Discovery Island and at the park’s entrance.
From May 24 to September 30 2019, guests can witness the centrepiece of Disney's Animal Kingdom park come to life at night with Tree of Life Awakenings. In ten minute intervals from sundown until closing, flickering fireflies will magically appear and bring the animal spirits of the tree’s towering trunk to life. The dazzling visual display will swarm with colour and animated imagery.
Epcot
Epcot has a busy schedule this spring, with multiple festivals, concerts and new shows. Until February 25 2019, The Epcot International Festival of the Arts returns, allowing guests to experience world-class culinary treats and visual and performing arts to guests. And for the first time, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series will feature performances every day of the festival.
March 6 to June 3 2019 brings the return of the popular Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, with dozens of Disney-themed topiaries around the park and tasty treats available at outdoor kitchens. Running alongside the Flower & Garden Festival is the Garden Rocks Concert Series, with a total of 270 concerts over the course of the 90-day event.
Also returning to Epcot this year is Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix Live!, a musical journey showcasing hits from Star-Lord’s Awesome Mix tapes. Live shows will take place daily from June 14 to August 18 2019.
And finally, you can still become an honorary toy at Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, travel to the bioluminescent planet of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or wish a fond farewell to IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth – the night-time spectacular at Epcot before its conclusion in 2019.
Now, more than ever, it’s time to start planning your holiday to the Walt Disney World Resort.