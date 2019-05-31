Toy Story Play Days, came to life at Walt Disney Studios® Park at Disneyland® Paris.
Toy Story Play Days was a one-off season filled with brand new fun and games alongside Buzz, Woody, Jessie, Bo Peep and their new friend Forky.
Here’s a glimpse of the fun that swept through Disneyland Paris:
Take Playtime to Infinity And Beyond
Shrink down to the size of a toy and drop into Toy Story Playland, the most playful place in Walt Disney Studios Park. Feel what it’s like to be a tiny toy in a colourful, oversized world filled with fun, games and all your Toy Story pals. There’s thrills for big space rangers and little cowboys and cowgirls from the daring Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop to the Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin and of course, RC Racer. Step into the Studio Theater to enjoy a sneak peek of Toy Story 4 and catch clips of Buzz, Woody, Bo Peep and their new friend Forky in their latest outing before anyone else. You’ll also be able to fill up on fun Toy Story treats in Walt Disney Studios Park and The Lucky Nuggets Saloon in Disneyland Park. With brand new and classic Toy Story goodies available too it’s the perfect excuse to add some new playtime pals to the pack!
New! See Bo Peep and Woody like never before
Don’t be sheepish! Wander over to Toy Story Playland and you can share an unforgettable moment with scrappy shepherdess Bo Peep, making an exciting comeback at Disneyland® Paris. Of course, Sheriff Woody will be about too. And if you take a trip to Toon Plaza, you may meet Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear or yodeling cowgirl Jessie. Yeehaw!
Playtime is Now
Keep an eye out for familiar places and objects around Toy Story Playland and use them and our new app to bring Buzz and Woody’s new pal Forky to life. You may even win one of 40 Fork-tastic prizes. Fill up on Toy Story treats and discover a toy box full of brand new and classic Toy Story goodies across the park and continue playtime at Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne for a true Wild West experience and more fun with Woody and Jessie. As a Disney Hotel Guest, you can even test your treasure hunting skills with the ultimate cowboy scavenger hunt. Yeeehaw!