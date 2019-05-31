Take Playtime to Infinity And Beyond

Shrink down to the size of a toy and drop into Toy Story Playland, the most playful place in Walt Disney Studios Park. Feel what it’s like to be a tiny toy in a colourful, oversized world filled with fun, games and all your Toy Story pals. There’s thrills for big space rangers and little cowboys and cowgirls from the daring Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop to the Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin and of course, RC Racer. Step into the Studio Theater to enjoy a sneak peek of Toy Story 4 and catch clips of Buzz, Woody, Bo Peep and their new friend Forky in their latest outing before anyone else. You’ll also be able to fill up on fun Toy Story treats in Walt Disney Studios Park and The Lucky Nuggets Saloon in Disneyland Park. With brand new and classic Toy Story goodies available too it’s the perfect excuse to add some new playtime pals to the pack!



