Three Reasons We're Excited about Star Wars™ : Galaxy's Edge
For the first time ever, there’s a place where you can live your very own Star Wars story. A place where you can fly the galaxy’s most legendary ship, the Millennium Falcon. A place where you’ll find yourself caught in a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.
With a whole new land, you can finally live your adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Welcome to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opening 29 August 2019.
1. The Star Wars Land
Set your co-ordinates for the edge of the galaxy to the planet Batuu where you’ll be immersed in the alluring offerings of a mysterious outpost and thriving port that’s a haven for scoundrels, rogues, and smugglers. Throughout its markets, around corners and through back alleys, you can encounter strange creatures and alien languages.
2. The Experiences
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – from opening day.
Ever flown a starship before? No matter. On Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, you’ll board the Millennium Falcon, where legends have been made and new ones are about to be created. You and your crew will answer the call to be part of a covert mission. And whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial as you take control of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. The engines rumble as the Falcon blasts off as you enter hyperspace and into the adventure you’ve always dreamed of. Along the way you’ll face excitement around every turn and sway, plus the looming threat of the First Order – who will forever label you as an enemy. Get ready to punch it!
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – arriving later.
On Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening later in the year, steady your nerves and summon your resolve because you and the other Resistance recruits have boarded a transport that has been captured by a Star Destroyer. Keep your head down. In an instant, you’ll be caught in blaster fire from stormtroopers surrounding you. And if that’s not enough, you’ll discover how huge the excitement can get when you round a corner and discover a towering AT-AT – with its lasers pointed, right. At. You. But then, what’s that? In the heat of it all, you’ll feel an unmistakeable presence in the air as a sudden red glow cuts the darkness and the crackle of a lightsaber announces an inevitable showdown with Kylo Ren himself.
3. Life in Batuu
Throughout the markets, around the corners and through back alleys, you can encounter strange creatures and alien languages. Touch ancient antiquities from across the galaxy. You can build your own droids and even construct a custom lightsaber for your adventures ahead. Drop by the cantina to sample the local beverages and curious concoctions. Whether it’s taking in the sounds of the otherworldly music, the fragrance of exotic cuisine or the sights of things never before seen, this marketplace summons your senses to life like never before.
Raise a glass of Blue Milk. Because soon the time will come to live your adventure in a galaxy far, far away at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
©Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. ©Lucasfilm Ltd™
Capacity for Disney's Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and its experiences is limited. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable depending on guest demand and other factors. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction opens later in the year. Park tickets, Annual Passes, vacation packages and Walt Disney World Resort Hotel stays do not guarantee access to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Disney FastPass+ service is unavailable for the attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.