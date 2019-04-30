2. The Experiences

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – from opening day.

Ever flown a starship before? No matter. On Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, you’ll board the Millennium Falcon, where legends have been made and new ones are about to be created. You and your crew will answer the call to be part of a covert mission. And whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial as you take control of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. The engines rumble as the Falcon blasts off as you enter hyperspace and into the adventure you’ve always dreamed of. Along the way you’ll face excitement around every turn and sway, plus the looming threat of the First Order – who will forever label you as an enemy. Get ready to punch it!

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – arriving later.

On Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening later in the year, steady your nerves and summon your resolve because you and the other Resistance recruits have boarded a transport that has been captured by a Star Destroyer. Keep your head down. In an instant, you’ll be caught in blaster fire from stormtroopers surrounding you. And if that’s not enough, you’ll discover how huge the excitement can get when you round a corner and discover a towering AT-AT – with its lasers pointed, right. At. You. But then, what’s that? In the heat of it all, you’ll feel an unmistakeable presence in the air as a sudden red glow cuts the darkness and the crackle of a lightsaber announces an inevitable showdown with Kylo Ren himself.